Metals are heading for more drama after a tumultuous year dominated by supply squeezes, China’s property-led economic slowdown and a global energy crisis that hints at more disruptions to come.
Last year saw copper hitting a record as the COVID-19 pandemic roiled supply and demand, but tin was the star performer as base metals marched higher.
Gold bulls were ultimately left disappointed even as inflation raged and iron ore suffered a boom-to-bust collapse from above US$200 per tonne to below US$100 per tonne on China’s waning appetite.
The contours of this year’s other major drivers are already visible:
Dangerously low inventories was a theme across metals that will carry into this year —especially if the global economy continues to improve. Beijing’s stimulus measures might put a floor under China’s steel woes, while tightening by the US Federal Reserve and stubborn inflation is a headwind elsewhere. Energy and the climate agenda should dominate aluminum in particular.
“Base metals performed outstandingly well this [last] year, which is not surprising as they effectively made up ground that was lost during 2020,” said Gavin Wendt, founding director at Mine Life Pty. This “year should see a continuation of overall positive demand, but with greater price volatility as the supply side recovers.”
Tin does not normally get much attention, but it was the big winner and perhaps a poster-child for metals last year. Prices have nearly doubled from a year ago, with an electronics boom fueling demand and COVID-19 disruptions crimping supply.
The London Metal Exchange index of six metals is heading for a seventh quarterly gain.
Iron ore was among the big losers of last year, with the apparent end to China’s era of frenzied construction dragging on prices.
However, authorities are expected to implement fiscal stimulus and monetary policies to counter last year’s sharp slowdown.
The latest manufacturing data for last month already showed upward momentum intact.
Gold finished last year a little below where it started, after a meandering 12 months as investors turned to riskier assets, including energy and industrial commodities.
Fed tightening threatens more headwinds.
Investors largely expect the Fed to raise interest rates three times this year, with some market participants expecting a hike as early as March.
For now, soaring energy costs in Europe also continue to dominate the supply-side for base metals.
In its latest impact on production, Alcoa Corp this week said that it would halt a Spanish plant for two years on high energy costs.
Aluminum rose more than 40 percent last year, and banks forecast a deeper deficit this year as the world’s decarbonization push starts to tighten output worldwide.
Yesterday, base metals were mostly lower, with copper edging down 0.4 percent in London for a 24 percent advance this year. Iron ore gyrated around US$120 per tonne and was headed for a 25 percent decline last year. Gold was little changed, down 4 percent for the year.
