China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand last month, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with an ongoing property market slump.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.3, above the 50-level that separates expansion from contraction, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.
The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, increased to 52.7, above the consensus forecast.
China’s economy is facing rising pressure on multiple fronts, with policymakers announcing a shift in focus to stabilizing growth this year with “proactive” policies.
However, the housing market is still struggling, local government finances are being hit by weak land sales and there has been a series of recent COVID-19 outbreaks, including one which prompted authorities to lock down the city of Xian.
“Today’s PMI showed temporary stabilization in between two waves of domestic COVID outbreaks,” said Liu Peiqian, China economist at NatWest Group PLC. “We see more downside pressures for short-term growth, as ongoing COVID spread coupled with the ‘zero-COVID’ strategy will likely lead to more disruptions to economic activities ahead of Chinese New Year in late January.”
However, “easing prices pressures will likely give policymakers more room for easing policies to be implemented,” Liu said.
The manufacturing PMI climbed for a second straight month as some commodities prices fell significantly and cost pressures on companies eased to some extent, said Zhao Qinghe (趙清河), senior statistician at the statistics agency, who said the data showed that China’s economy has maintained its recovery trend.
“The rebound was driven by the restocking effort of major factories, thanks to falling input prices,” said Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬), senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
However, insufficient demand remains a main problem for manufacturers.
More than 39 percent of the surveyed companies said they face such issues, indicating “the problem of shrinking demand is still prominent,” Zhang Liqun (張立群), a researcher with the Chinese State Council’s Development Research Center, said in a statement released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
New orders remained subdued and new export orders worsened, highlighting the pressure China faces to stabilize trade this year.
Construction activity cooled, with the subindex falling to 56.3 due to cold weather and the approach of the Lunar New Year holiday, Zhao said.
The property downturn continues to dampen sentiment and slow down construction activities, and government pressure on local governments to borrow and spend is not yet having much effect in boosting investment and construction.
Early indicators tracked by Bloomberg suggested that while the Chinese economy remained stable overall, the slumping property sector and slowing external demand are clouding the outlook.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
Mercedes-Benz removed a video advertisement from a Chinese social media Web site, state media said, after the clip got swept up in a charged national debate over depictions of Asian-looking features by foreign companies. The video was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Sina Weibo (微博) account on Saturday and later removed due to a public blacklash, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper said. “The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said on Tuesday. The report included