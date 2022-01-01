Chinese manufacturing sector expands

DEMAND FACTOR: A survey showed that 39 percent of companies are facing low demand as construction activity cooled and a property slump dampened sentiment

Bloomberg





China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand last month, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with an ongoing property market slump.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.3, above the 50-level that separates expansion from contraction, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, increased to 52.7, above the consensus forecast.

China’s economy is facing rising pressure on multiple fronts, with policymakers announcing a shift in focus to stabilizing growth this year with “proactive” policies.

However, the housing market is still struggling, local government finances are being hit by weak land sales and there has been a series of recent COVID-19 outbreaks, including one which prompted authorities to lock down the city of Xian.

“Today’s PMI showed temporary stabilization in between two waves of domestic COVID outbreaks,” said Liu Peiqian, China economist at NatWest Group PLC. “We see more downside pressures for short-term growth, as ongoing COVID spread coupled with the ‘zero-COVID’ strategy will likely lead to more disruptions to economic activities ahead of Chinese New Year in late January.”

However, “easing prices pressures will likely give policymakers more room for easing policies to be implemented,” Liu said.

The manufacturing PMI climbed for a second straight month as some commodities prices fell significantly and cost pressures on companies eased to some extent, said Zhao Qinghe (趙清河), senior statistician at the statistics agency, who said the data showed that China’s economy has maintained its recovery trend.

“The rebound was driven by the restocking effort of major factories, thanks to falling input prices,” said Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬), senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

However, insufficient demand remains a main problem for manufacturers.

More than 39 percent of the surveyed companies said they face such issues, indicating “the problem of shrinking demand is still prominent,” Zhang Liqun (張立群), a researcher with the Chinese State Council’s Development Research Center, said in a statement released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

New orders remained subdued and new export orders worsened, highlighting the pressure China faces to stabilize trade this year.

Construction activity cooled, with the subindex falling to 56.3 due to cold weather and the approach of the Lunar New Year holiday, Zhao said.

The property downturn continues to dampen sentiment and slow down construction activities, and government pressure on local governments to borrow and spend is not yet having much effect in boosting investment and construction.

Early indicators tracked by Bloomberg suggested that while the Chinese economy remained stable overall, the slumping property sector and slowing external demand are clouding the outlook.