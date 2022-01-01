Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd (科興) saw sales in the first half of last year inflate to more than 160 times what they were a year earlier, but warned that revenue might slip amid competition from COVID-19 vaccines from other brands.
The Beijing-based company’s sales surged to US$11 billion in the first six months of last year, compared with just US$67.7 million in the same period of 2020, when Sinovac had just begun early human testing of its COVID-19 shot, called CoronaVac.
The vaccine maker reported US$5.1 billion in profit for the first half of last year, compared with a loss of US$12.6 million in the first half of 2020, it said in a statement yesterday.
Photo: Reuters
While booster campaigns around the world are likely to make COVID-19 shots a consistent source of revenue for vaccine developers in the years ahead, Sinovac said its recent performance is “not indicative of future sales trends, since sales of CoronaVac are expected to decline as the COVID-19 pandemic abates and competitive pressure from other vaccines increases.”
The sales and profit windfalls were the result of Sinovac’s inactivated vaccine becoming the inoculation of choice for China and much of the developing world, despite lingering doubts over its efficacy.
More than 2.5 billion doses of the shot have been distributed globally this year, the company said, making it one of the most-deployed COVID-19 vaccinations in the world.
Still, some countries that relied predominantly on Chinese vaccines early on started ordering shots from developers such as Pfizer Inc in the second half of last year amid concern that the protection inactivated vaccines afford might not be sufficient.
Sinovac and Sinopharm, the other major provider of COVID-19 vaccines in China, use traditional inactivated vaccine technology, whereas Pfizer and US drug maker Moderna Inc utilize the newer messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
While the Chinese shots appear to protect against severe disease and death from COVID-19, the WHO has recommended a third dose for people aged 60 or older who have already received two shots of either Sinovac or Sinopharm.
Sinovac’s outlook could also be affected by evidence that its shot does not perform as well against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is becoming dominant in many countries.
Recent studies indicate that inactivated vaccines might not produce enough protective antibodies against the more infectious and immunity-evading Omicron, even after a booster shot.
Sinovac has said previously that it is working on another inactivated vaccine against this particular variant.
Regardless, Sinovac and Sinopharm remain crucial to the vaccine supply for the WHO-backed COVAX facility, which distributes shots to the developing world.
Wealthier countries have dominated acquisitions of mRNA vaccines, while a shot made by AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford intended for widespread distribution has encountered several manufacturing delays.
Listed in the US, Sinovac has been halted from trading since early 2019 amid a dispute among its major shareholders over plans to take the company private.
