EQUITIES
CICC rebuked over listing
China’s securities regulator rebuked China International Capital Corp (CICC, 中國國際金融), saying that the country’s top investment bank has failed in due diligence on Lenovo Group Ltd’s (聯想) recent application for a US$1.6 billion stock listing in Shanghai, China. CICC, the sponsor for the listing, was found to mainly rely on the explanatory documents provided by the issuer to draw conclusive opinions on the firm, a notice issued on Wednesday by the China Securities Regulatory Commission said. The commission had also summoned five bankers involved in the listing for a review on Thursday last week, it said.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Bitcoin’s retreat continues
Bitcoin is continuing its retreat and testing a key technical level that over the past two years has tended to act as a floor for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. The digital asset fell as much as 2.7 percent in Asia yesterday and was trading at about US$46,700 as of 2:15pm in Singapore. It is down 18 percent this month amid a broader retreat in the crypto sector. Bitcoin’s drop has taken the token to its 55-week moving average, a level it effectively held after a flash crash and during the embers of a crypto rout in the middle of this year.
SOUTH KOREA
Output up most since 2020
Factory production last month jumped the most since the middle of last year, suggesting that supply disruptions that hurt manufacturing in key industries were easing before a surge in global COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Industrial production rose 5.1 percent last month from the previous month, the statistics office said yesterday, ending three months of declines and beating economists’ estimate for a 2.5 percent increase. Vehicle production gained 11.3 percent as a supply shortage of chips eased, while semiconductor manufacturing increased 4.5 percent.
CASINOS
Nevada gambling sets record
Nevada casinos set a record last month, reporting a ninth straight month of US$1 billion or more in house winnings, gambling regulators said on Wednesday, providing another sign that business in the US’ tourist-dependent gambling mecca has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. The US$1.32 billion in casino winnings reported statewide last month was up from US$1.22 billion in October and almost reached the record US$1.36 billion figure set in July last year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported. The streak beat the previous record of eight consecutive months set before the 2008 recession, from October 2006 to May 2007, board senior analyst Michael Lawton said.
EGYPT
Citroen pulls ad after outcry
French vehicle manufacturer Citroen yesterday withdrew an advertisement featuring Egyptian singer Amr Diab after it sparked widespread accusations of promoting the harassment of women. In the advertisement posted on social media early this month, the 60-year-old pop star uses a camera installed in a vehicle’s rearview mirror to secretly take a picture of a woman crossing the street. The woman clearly does not give her consent to the photograph, but Diab is shown smiling at the image as it pops up on his mobile phone. He then invites the woman to join him in the vehicle. The advert was slammed on social media in a country where about 90 percent of women aged 18 to 39 reported having been harassed in 2019, a survey by the Arab Barometer research network showed.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest