Global costs for energy shoot up due in part to tensions with Russia, OPEC+

ACROSS THE BOARD: A 50% surge in crude oil prices amid rebounding demand after a COVID-19 slump ‘seems almost moderate by comparison’ with gas, an analyst said

AFP, LONDON





Energy prices soared this year — with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers.

The “steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021”, Commerzbank AG analyst Barbara Lambrecht said.

The most spectacular surge was that of Europe’s reference gas price Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros (US$212.45) per megawatt-hour this month — 10 times higher compared with the start of the year.

A cyclist passes a nuclear power plant in Grohnde, Germany, on Aug. 19, 2010. Photo: AFP

The spike has been fueled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one-third of Europe’s gas.

Western countries accuse Russia of limiting gas deliveries to pressure Europe amid tensions over the Ukraine conflict and to push through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline set to ship Russian gas to Germany.

Critics say that Nord Stream 2 would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, and Ukraine has described it as a “geopolitical weapon.”

Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC has strongly rejected Western accusations that Moscow is limiting gas deliveries to Europe, already hit by low stocks as economies reopen from COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Reliance on gas increased as calmer weather has reduced the availability of wind power.

Crude oil prices also rocketed this year, gaining more than 50 percent as demand recovered and oil producing nations led by OPEC and allies including Russia modestly boosted supplies. It came after OPEC+ drastically slashed output last year, as the pandemic began to unfold, and virus-related restrictions caused demand and prices to crash.

Although crude prices have shot back up, trading above US$75 per barrel heading into the new year, the jump “seems almost moderate by comparison” with gas, Lambrecht said.

US oil benchmark contract West Texas Intermediate reached a seven-year peak at US$85 per barrel in October, before easing.

Soaring gas and oil prices have pushed up the cost of coal, one of the most polluting fossil fuels, at a time when countries are under pressure to increasingly switch to cleaner energy sources.

A tonne of coal for delivery to ports in the Netherlands and Belgium struck US$280 at the start of October, nearly three times the price that had lasted for about a decade.

That helped push up European carbon prices, which reached above 90 euros per tonne for the first time this month, about three times the level at the start of the year.

Carbon trading, while seen as a key to mitigate climate change, involves companies buying the right to pollute from others who have a lower carbon footprint.

Electricity prices have also surged. Electricity for delivery in France next year rose above 450 euros per megawatt-hour this month, four times more than in early September.

The surge in energy prices is fueling high inflation worries, as soaring costs affect businesses and consumers globally.