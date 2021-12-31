Energy prices soared this year — with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers.
The “steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021”, Commerzbank AG analyst Barbara Lambrecht said.
The most spectacular surge was that of Europe’s reference gas price Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros (US$212.45) per megawatt-hour this month — 10 times higher compared with the start of the year.
Photo: AFP
The spike has been fueled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one-third of Europe’s gas.
Western countries accuse Russia of limiting gas deliveries to pressure Europe amid tensions over the Ukraine conflict and to push through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline set to ship Russian gas to Germany.
Critics say that Nord Stream 2 would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, and Ukraine has described it as a “geopolitical weapon.”
Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC has strongly rejected Western accusations that Moscow is limiting gas deliveries to Europe, already hit by low stocks as economies reopen from COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
Reliance on gas increased as calmer weather has reduced the availability of wind power.
Crude oil prices also rocketed this year, gaining more than 50 percent as demand recovered and oil producing nations led by OPEC and allies including Russia modestly boosted supplies. It came after OPEC+ drastically slashed output last year, as the pandemic began to unfold, and virus-related restrictions caused demand and prices to crash.
Although crude prices have shot back up, trading above US$75 per barrel heading into the new year, the jump “seems almost moderate by comparison” with gas, Lambrecht said.
US oil benchmark contract West Texas Intermediate reached a seven-year peak at US$85 per barrel in October, before easing.
Soaring gas and oil prices have pushed up the cost of coal, one of the most polluting fossil fuels, at a time when countries are under pressure to increasingly switch to cleaner energy sources.
A tonne of coal for delivery to ports in the Netherlands and Belgium struck US$280 at the start of October, nearly three times the price that had lasted for about a decade.
That helped push up European carbon prices, which reached above 90 euros per tonne for the first time this month, about three times the level at the start of the year.
Carbon trading, while seen as a key to mitigate climate change, involves companies buying the right to pollute from others who have a lower carbon footprint.
Electricity prices have also surged. Electricity for delivery in France next year rose above 450 euros per megawatt-hour this month, four times more than in early September.
The surge in energy prices is fueling high inflation worries, as soaring costs affect businesses and consumers globally.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the largest container shipping company in Taiwan, reportedly distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 40 months wages to some of its employees yesterday. Some Evergreen employees have received about NT$2 million (US$72,228) in individual bonuses, local media reports said. A couple who are entry-level supervisors at Evergreen told the Chinese-language China Times that they received a combined NT$5 million year-end bonus. The two told the newspaper that they earn a base salary of NT$60,000 and that they have been working at the company for more than 10 years. The shipping giant did not confirm the amount of
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest