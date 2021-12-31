Biogen shares leap after report of deal talks

Biogen Inc shares jumped by the most since the company’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment was approved in the US early this year, after a South Korean media report that it was in talks to sell itself to Samsung Group.

The Korea Economic Daily reported that the US biotechnology company had approached the Seoul conglomerate about a takeover, citing unnamed sources.

The report said that Biogen has posted relatively stable revenue in comparison with “cyclical industries like semiconductors,” which have driven profit at Samsung.

A representative for Biogen said that the company does not comment on market rumors and speculation.

Samsung Biologics Co, a biotechnology unit of Samsung Group, said in a regulatory filing that the story is not true.

Biogen’s stock gained as much as 13 percent, the biggest intraday advance since June 7, before ending the day up 9.5 percent at US$258.31.

A deal for Biogen, with a market value of US$38 billion after Wednesday’s jump, would top the US$34 billion Medline Industries Inc transaction, the second-biggest acquisition of this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

With a typical premium, a Biogen acquisition might approach or surpass Discovery Inc’s US$43 billion deal for Warner Media LLC, which was announced in May, data showed.

Founded in 1978 by a team that included Nobel Prize laureates Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, Biogen is known for medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, as well as Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm.

The company posted revenue of US$13.4 billion last year, having about 9,100 employees.

Biogen gained approval for Aduhelm in June over the objections of experts who said there was not enough clear evidence that it worked. Since then, the drug has struggled to gain momentum as patients and payers balked at the scientific debate and the treatment’s US$56,000-a-year cost. Biogen has since cut the drug’s price in half.

There are existing ties between the companies. Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen focused on making low-cost biosimiliars. Its version of macular degeneration treatment Lucentis was approved in the US in September.

