Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group Ltd (商湯科技) jumped by as much as 23 percent on its Hong Kong debut yesterday, despite the company being blacklisted by the US over accusations of aiding genocide in Xinjiang.
The company pulled an initial listing earlier this month after the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions, saying that SenseTime was part of China’s “military-industrial complex” that provides technology for mass surveillance in the northwestern Chinese region.
Washington said that SenseTime’s facial recognition software, which can determine a person’s ethnicity, was designed in part to be used against Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
Photo: Bloomberg
SenseTime on Monday last week filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, after dismissing the accusations as unfounded and saying that the company was “caught in the middle of geopolitical tension.”
It raised HK$5.78 billion (US$741 million) selling 1.5 billion shares at HK$3.85 per share, the bottom of its price range, Bloomberg reported.
SenseTime shares yesterday morning rose as high as HK$4.74.
The sale boosted the wealth of SenseTime cofounder Tang Xiao’ou (湯曉鷗), with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumni’s wealth jumping by US$500 million to about US$3.9 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.
It is the last major listing of the year on Hong Kong’s bourse, which has underperformed in the past few months as a number of large Chinese listings have been pulled or delayed.
Also in Hong Kong, shares in embattled property giant China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) tumbled 10 percent after a report that the group had failed to meet two more offshore payments.
Evergrande — drowning in US$300 billion of liabilities — has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing’s deleveraging crackdown on the country’s bloated property sector.
Earlier this week, the group cheered investors by insisting that it would be able to deliver tens of thousands of units this month, and pay off some debts.
However shares plummeted yesterday after Bloomberg News said that the due date had passed for two more debt deadlines with no sign of payment, wiping out gains from earlier this week.
Both payments, US dollar-bond coupon payments totaling US$250 million, have a 30-day grace period.
By late yesterday morning, the shares were down 10.30 percent.
The embattled developer was already labeled as being in default by international ratings firms earlier this month, after it failed to repay liabilities on time.
