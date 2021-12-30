Apple puts India plant on probation

AUDITORS’ REPORT: The remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms at the Hon Hai factory do not meet Apple’s requirements, the US company said

Bloomberg





Apple Inc put Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions.

Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), apologized for the lapses in health standards and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country.

The factory, located in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut down after the protests and would resume operations once “necessary improvements” are made.

Security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant belonging to Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, on Wednesday last week. Photo: Reuters

Apple’s key assembly partner has grappled with labor issues in the past, particularly in China, where it makes most of the world’s iPhones among other devices from laptops to tablets and gaming consoles for major global brands.

The Taiwanese company, China’s biggest employer of private labor, began a sweeping revamp of its operations after a spate of suicides in 2010 exposed harsh living and working conditions for the hundreds of thousands of migrants it employs to put together gadgets for foreign corporations.

“Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors,” an Apple spokesperson said. “We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented.”

Hon Hai is restructuring its local management team and systems, and would continue paying all employees during the downtime, the company said, without elaborating.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said that Hon Hai had agreed to expand living areas, upgrade bathing facilities and provide drinking water, acceding to employees’ demands, and would resume operations soon.

“We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide,” Hon Hai said in a statement.

For Apple, the issue echoes a similar incident in India a year ago, where it placed another iPhone maker, Wistron Corp (緯創), on probation following worker riots over unpaid wages.

Hon Hai’s Sriperumbudur facility would remain on probation until Apple is satisfied its standards have been met, the Cupertino, California company said.

Hon Hai did not specify when it intends to reopen the plant.