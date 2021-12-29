CHINA
Central bank to ‘do our part’
The People’s Bank of China has vowed to take its share of the responsibility in stabilizing the macroeconomy and introduce monetary policies that are conducive to economic stability. The central bank would step up its support for the real economy and continue to lower funding costs for companies, it said in a statement on Monday evening, after a working conference to plan for next year. The bank would use a variety of monetary policy tools to keep liquidity “reasonable and ample,” and ensure credit growth is stable, it said. The central bank reiterated its promise to better satisfy the reasonable demands of home buyers and promote the healthy development of the property sector.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple closes NYC stores
Apple Inc on Monday said it has closed its 12 New York City stores to indoor shopping as cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 surge across the US. However, customers can pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said. The affected stores include outlets on Fifth Avenue, at Grand Central and in SoHo. Earlier this month, Apple said that it had temporarily closed three stores in the US and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores’ employees. For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all of its customers and employees wear masks at its US stores.
GAMING
Riot to pay in gender suit
Riot Games Inc, maker of the massively popular League of Legends, on Monday announced that it agreed to pay US$100 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit. The lawsuit was in 2018 filed over allegations of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and misconduct by two employees, who have since quit the US-based company. It is to pay US$80 million to members of the 2018 class-action suit, including hundreds of current and former California employees, Riot said in a statement, under the agreement reached with state agencies and several private plaintiffs. Another US$20 million would go toward plaintiffs’ legal fees, it added.
INDONESIA
Ban on 737 MAX to be lifted
A ban on the Boeing 737 MAX is to be lifted, the Ministry of Transportation said yesterday, three years after local carrier Lion Air lost one of the planes in a fatal crash during a routine domestic flight. The approval for its return comes months after the model returned to service in the US and Europe, and follows a more recent lifting of grounding orders in other countries, including Australia, Ethiopia, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.
INDIA
Undeclared wealth seized
Tax authorities have seized wads of currency notes running into millions of dollars and several kilograms of gold from the premises of a businessman, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. The intelligence wing of the goods and services tax department found unaccounted wealth, including about 23kg of gold in the form of biscuits and currency worth more than US$24 million, from perfume trader and tobacco products manufacturer Peeyush Jain. The seizures were conducted at the premises of Trimurti Fragrance Pvt Ltd, Odochem Industries and a transport company called Ganpati Road Carriers, all based in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
‘NEW FRIEND’: Taiwanese would be eager to buy products from Lithuania, which has been very friendly and supportive of Taiwan, a trade official said The annual international food show Food Taipei opened yesterday, with the first-ever Lithuanian pavilion drawing a lot of attention. The Lithuanian pavilion is one of 15 national pavilions featured at the show, and is participating for the first time because of the growing friendship and mutual support between the two countries, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said. The pavilion, which features 25 companies, including importers and distributors of Lithuanian products, opened with a traditional dance performance and Huang presenting a large block of chocolate decorated with depictions of Taiwan and Lithuania, a heart and a