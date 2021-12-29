World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Central bank to ‘do our part’

The People’s Bank of China has vowed to take its share of the responsibility in stabilizing the macroeconomy and introduce monetary policies that are conducive to economic stability. The central bank would step up its support for the real economy and continue to lower funding costs for companies, it said in a statement on Monday evening, after a working conference to plan for next year. The bank would use a variety of monetary policy tools to keep liquidity “reasonable and ample,” and ensure credit growth is stable, it said. The central bank reiterated its promise to better satisfy the reasonable demands of home buyers and promote the healthy development of the property sector.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple closes NYC stores

Apple Inc on Monday said it has closed its 12 New York City stores to indoor shopping as cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 surge across the US. However, customers can pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said. The affected stores include outlets on Fifth Avenue, at Grand Central and in SoHo. Earlier this month, Apple said that it had temporarily closed three stores in the US and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores’ employees. For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all of its customers and employees wear masks at its US stores.

GAMING

Riot to pay in gender suit

Riot Games Inc, maker of the massively popular League of Legends, on Monday announced that it agreed to pay US$100 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit. The lawsuit was in 2018 filed over allegations of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and misconduct by two employees, who have since quit the US-based company. It is to pay US$80 million to members of the 2018 class-action suit, including hundreds of current and former California employees, Riot said in a statement, under the agreement reached with state agencies and several private plaintiffs. Another US$20 million would go toward plaintiffs’ legal fees, it added.

INDONESIA

Ban on 737 MAX to be lifted

A ban on the Boeing 737 MAX is to be lifted, the Ministry of Transportation said yesterday, three years after local carrier Lion Air lost one of the planes in a fatal crash during a routine domestic flight. The approval for its return comes months after the model returned to service in the US and Europe, and follows a more recent lifting of grounding orders in other countries, including Australia, Ethiopia, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

INDIA

Undeclared wealth seized

Tax authorities have seized wads of currency notes running into millions of dollars and several kilograms of gold from the premises of a businessman, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. The intelligence wing of the goods and services tax department found unaccounted wealth, including about 23kg of gold in the form of biscuits and currency worth more than US$24 million, from perfume trader and tobacco products manufacturer Peeyush Jain. The seizures were conducted at the premises of Trimurti Fragrance Pvt Ltd, Odochem Industries and a transport company called Ganpati Road Carriers, all based in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.