Turkey’s banking watchdog has filed criminal complaints against more than a dozen individuals, including two former central bank governors, over their comments on the lira, while a top government official said that swifter legal action should follow.
Among those targeted with the complaint are former Turkish Central Bank governors Durmus Yilmaz and Rusdu Saracoglu; economists, including Guldem Atabay; opposition lawmaker Burhanettin Bulut; and media commentators Emin Capa, Selcuk Gecer and Seref Oguz.
The list published late on Monday by the regulator names 26 individuals and Twitter accounts.
Photo: Bloomberg
The commentators allegedly attempted to manipulate Turkey’s exchange rate, the regulator said, adding that the individuals are accused of contravening an article of the banking law that protects the reputation of banks.
The dates of the complaints range between Aug. 9 and Monday.
The regulator needs to act faster over “fake, manipulative and speculative” comments and should “immediately” file lawsuits, Turkish Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati said in an interview with AHaber television late on Monday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced extraordinary measures on Monday last week to arrest the lira’s losses against the US dollar, including a new deposit tool that protects savers against currency depreciation.
The lira regained some of its heavy losses that day, with a trough-to-peak move of 33 percent.
Speaking on Halk TV on Monday last week, Durmus Yilmaz, who is now an opposition lawmaker, said that the advance of the Turkish currency that night presented a “buying opportunity.”
Erdogan accused the former central bank governor of committing the crime of “manipulation in financial markets” and added that manipulators would “pay the price.”
“The banking regulator took the necessary steps,” Erdogan said on Friday.
Turkish journalists and economists using social media to comment on the currency or government policies have in the past faced the threat of arrest or investigations, especially when authorities become more sensitive to criticism during periods of market turmoil.
Atabay rejected the accusations in comments by telephone on Monday.
“I don’t think I’ve crossed any lines,” she said. “I will wage a legal fight and meanwhile will continue to do my job.”
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest
‘NEW FRIEND’: Taiwanese would be eager to buy products from Lithuania, which has been very friendly and supportive of Taiwan, a trade official said The annual international food show Food Taipei opened yesterday, with the first-ever Lithuanian pavilion drawing a lot of attention. The Lithuanian pavilion is one of 15 national pavilions featured at the show, and is participating for the first time because of the growing friendship and mutual support between the two countries, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said. The pavilion, which features 25 companies, including importers and distributors of Lithuanian products, opened with a traditional dance performance and Huang presenting a large block of chocolate decorated with depictions of Taiwan and Lithuania, a heart and a