Economists among Turkish pundits at risk of lawsuits

Turkey’s banking watchdog has filed criminal complaints against more than a dozen individuals, including two former central bank governors, over their comments on the lira, while a top government official said that swifter legal action should follow.

Among those targeted with the complaint are former Turkish Central Bank governors Durmus Yilmaz and Rusdu Saracoglu; economists, including Guldem Atabay; opposition lawmaker Burhanettin Bulut; and media commentators Emin Capa, Selcuk Gecer and Seref Oguz.

The list published late on Monday by the regulator names 26 individuals and Twitter accounts.

People pass a store billboard on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday last week. Photo: Bloomberg

The commentators allegedly attempted to manipulate Turkey’s exchange rate, the regulator said, adding that the individuals are accused of contravening an article of the banking law that protects the reputation of banks.

The dates of the complaints range between Aug. 9 and Monday.

The regulator needs to act faster over “fake, manipulative and speculative” comments and should “immediately” file lawsuits, Turkish Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati said in an interview with AHaber television late on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced extraordinary measures on Monday last week to arrest the lira’s losses against the US dollar, including a new deposit tool that protects savers against currency depreciation.

The lira regained some of its heavy losses that day, with a trough-to-peak move of 33 percent.

Speaking on Halk TV on Monday last week, Durmus Yilmaz, who is now an opposition lawmaker, said that the advance of the Turkish currency that night presented a “buying opportunity.”

Erdogan accused the former central bank governor of committing the crime of “manipulation in financial markets” and added that manipulators would “pay the price.”

“The banking regulator took the necessary steps,” Erdogan said on Friday.

Turkish journalists and economists using social media to comment on the currency or government policies have in the past faced the threat of arrest or investigations, especially when authorities become more sensitive to criticism during periods of market turmoil.

Atabay rejected the accusations in comments by telephone on Monday.

“I don’t think I’ve crossed any lines,” she said. “I will wage a legal fight and meanwhile will continue to do my job.”