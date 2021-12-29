An amendment to the Vehicle License Tax Act (使用牌照稅法) extends a tax exemption for electric vehicles until 2025 after being passed by the Legislative Yuan yesterday.
Under a revised Article 5 of the act, local governments would exempt electric vehicles (EVs) from the vehicle license tax until the end of December 2025.
The exemption, which was to end on Friday, was first implemented in 2012.
Photo: CNA
The Executive Yuan approved the amendment on Nov. 4 and referred it to the legislature for review as part of its efforts to keep up with international trends by encouraging the use of electric-powered vehicles, speeding up the development of the EV industry and promoting sustainable growth.
The four-year extension would cut into government revenue by about NT$3 billion (US$108.4 million), Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said after a regular Cabinet meeting on Nov. 4.
The amendment won widespread support from legislators from across party lines when it reached the legislature’s Finance Committee on Nov. 25.
It was necessary to extend the tax exemption to further bolster the use of EVs, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) said yesterday.
Citing statistics from the Ministry of Finance, Yang said that NT$43 million in vehicle license taxes was waived in 2018, NT$170 million in 2019 and NT$360 million last year.
It is imperative to promote the use of EVs if Taiwan is to meet the government’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said.
Lawmakers also passed an amendment to the act that removed a penalty for vehicle owners who did not pay the tax on time.
The provision had stipulated that a 1 percent surcharge would be added to the tax every two days if an owner failed to pay before the deadline, while those in arrears for 30 days or more would be referred to a court for compulsory enforcement.
Under the new rules, tax offices oversee collection of the tax.
