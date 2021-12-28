Retail sales in Japan rise for third straight month as shoppers catch up

Japan’s retail sales increased for a third straight month, as easing virus concerns fueled spending by consumers before the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Sales last month advanced 1.2 percent from October, as shoppers spent more on clothing and motor vehicles, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported yesterday.

Economists had expected a 1.3 percent overall gain.

A pedestrian carries a Fast Retailing Co GU shopping bag in Kawasaki, Japan, on Oct. 16. Photo: Bloomberg

Spending on clothing rose more than 7 percent from October, as did outlays for vehicles, while sales of food and drink rose 0.6 percent and spending on fuel fell 2.9 percent, the ministry said.

Retail sales rose 1.9 percent more than a year earlier.

While Japan’s consumption has not jumped to the extent that it has in places such as the US, spending has increased since a fall in virus cases in September allowed state of emergency restrictions to be lifted at the end of that month. The increase shows the importance of keeping the spread of Omicron under control if consumption is to drive the economy’s recovery.

“It’s not the sort of rebound in spending that was hoped for before the state of emergency was lifted, but we’re seeing a gradual comeback,” Meiji Yasuda Research Institute economist Yuichi Kodama said.

The economy is likely to return to growth this quarter largely thanks to consumer spending, with some continued support from trade with the US and Europe, Kodama said.

The consensus forecast among analysts is for Japan to grow at an annualized pace of 6.1 percent in the final three months of this year.

While Japan has so far managed to avoid a mass outbreak of Omicron, even as the variant rampages in the US and the UK, the situation could swiftly change.

The country’s program for vaccine booster shots is yet to get into full swing, although nearly 80 percent of the population has so far been fully vaccinated.