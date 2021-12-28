US consumers were in the mood to spend this holiday season, with retail sales soaring 8.5 percent over last year, a study released on Sunday showed.
From Nov. 1 to Friday last week, which was Christmas Eve, online sales increased 11 percent, while in-store sales increased 8.1 percent, the Mastercard SpendingPulse study said.
The 8.5 percent increase, which was the strongest in 17 years, does not reflect vehicle sales.
Mastercard SpendingPulse had expected an 8.8 percent increase.
The results were fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry. Holiday sales were 10.7 percent higher than the holiday period in 2019, before the emergence of COVID-19.
“Consumers splurged throughout the season,” said Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc.
The boom saw “apparel and department stores experiencing strong growth, as shoppers sought to put their best-dressed foot forward,” he said.
Americans flocked to clothing and jewelry, with clothing sales increasing 47.3 percent year-on-year and jewelry sales rising 32 percent.
The period included several weeks before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 spread widely in the US.
Department store sales rose 21.2 percent, while sales of electronic products grew 16.2 percent.
“It’s been a resurgent season for retailers, as consumers stocked their carts with gifts and gadgets,” Mastercard said.
The study also indicated that US households made their purchases earlier than in years past, including locking in “guaranteed by Christmas” delivery.
After Omicron hit, some consumers shifted their spending to e-commerce, but sales stayed strong.
“When people feel a little bit uncomfortable, you’ll see a little bit of a pickup in online and a little bit of a slowdown in store performance,’’ Sadove said, as consumers are “learning to live” with what COVID-19 throws at them.
“You’re coming out of 2021 with quite a bit of consumer momentum,” he said.
Additional reporting by AP
