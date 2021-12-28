The consumer confidence index this month weakened 0.31 points to 73.02, as people expressed concern that rising consumer prices might eat away at household income, a survey released yesterday by National Central University found.
Consumer sentiment retreated, despite research bodies at home and abroad revising upward their forecasts for GDP growth in Taiwan, and a rise in the minimum wage, among other planned salary increases.
The household income gauge fell 2.6 points to 79.35, the lowest in 19 months, while the reading on consumer prices tumbled to 34.14, the lowest in more than 12 years, the survey said.
Photo: CNA
The findings reflect public concern that escalating food and living costs will weigh on wealth, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.
Confidence scores below a threshold of 100 indicate pessimism, while scores above the threshold indicate optimism.
“People will tighten their belts if consumer price increases threaten household finances,” Wu said.
An approved 5 percent increase in entry-level wages clearly lags behind a 10 percent jump nationwide in restaurant bills and housing prices, he added.
The results also showed that people expect job hunting to become more difficult in the next six months, as the reading slipped 1.55 points to 65.05.
However, the reading on stock investments picked up 1.6 points to 50.4 amid TAIEX rallies.
Since the beginning of the month, the TAIEX has soared 1,007.31 points, or 5.81 percent. Yesterday, it closed at a record of 18,048.94 points.
The results showed that people are slightly more confident about the future of the economy and are more willing to buy durable goods, primarily real estate.
The university polled 2,874 adults by telephone between Dec. 18 and Tuesday last week.
Also yesterday, the National Development Council said that last month’s business climate monitor displayed a “red” signal for the 10th straight month, although it shed one point to score 38.
A “red” signal indicates a continued economic boom bolstered by strong exports.
The council uses a five-color system to portray the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors signify transitions to a better or worse state.
The boom is expected to continue this month given a healthy outlook for exports and recovering private consumption, council research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said.
The leading index series — which aims to forecast the state of the economy over the next six months — increased 0.36 percent to 103.11, thanks to positive movement among economic bellwethers, such as labor accession rates, imports of semiconductor equipment and export orders, the council said.
The coincident series — which aims to reflect the existing economic situation — increased 0.49 percent to 103.22, as electricity usage, exports, and wholesale, retail and dining revenue improved, the council said.
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
A meeting last week between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is believed by some analysts to indicate that the chipmaker is planning to build a 2-nanometer fabrication plant in the city. Accompanied by three TSMC vice presidents — Wang Ying-lang (王英郎) of fab operations, Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) of the facility division and Jonathan Lee (李俊賢) of corporate planning — Wei met with Lu and a team of top city officials on Friday, the city government said in a statement on Saturday. Lu expressed that hope that TSMC, the world’s largest