Inflation fears hit consumer sentiment

PUBLIC CONCERN: Dachrahn Wu of National Central University said: ‘People will tighten their belts if consumer price increases threaten household finances’

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer confidence index this month weakened 0.31 points to 73.02, as people expressed concern that rising consumer prices might eat away at household income, a survey released yesterday by National Central University found.

Consumer sentiment retreated, despite research bodies at home and abroad revising upward their forecasts for GDP growth in Taiwan, and a rise in the minimum wage, among other planned salary increases.

The household income gauge fell 2.6 points to 79.35, the lowest in 19 months, while the reading on consumer prices tumbled to 34.14, the lowest in more than 12 years, the survey said.

People shop in Taipei’s Ximending area yesterday. Photo: CNA

The findings reflect public concern that escalating food and living costs will weigh on wealth, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.

Confidence scores below a threshold of 100 indicate pessimism, while scores above the threshold indicate optimism.

“People will tighten their belts if consumer price increases threaten household finances,” Wu said.

An approved 5 percent increase in entry-level wages clearly lags behind a 10 percent jump nationwide in restaurant bills and housing prices, he added.

The results also showed that people expect job hunting to become more difficult in the next six months, as the reading slipped 1.55 points to 65.05.

However, the reading on stock investments picked up 1.6 points to 50.4 amid TAIEX rallies.

Since the beginning of the month, the TAIEX has soared 1,007.31 points, or 5.81 percent. Yesterday, it closed at a record of 18,048.94 points.

The results showed that people are slightly more confident about the future of the economy and are more willing to buy durable goods, primarily real estate.

The university polled 2,874 adults by telephone between Dec. 18 and Tuesday last week.

Also yesterday, the National Development Council said that last month’s business climate monitor displayed a “red” signal for the 10th straight month, although it shed one point to score 38.

A “red” signal indicates a continued economic boom bolstered by strong exports.

The council uses a five-color system to portray the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors signify transitions to a better or worse state.

The boom is expected to continue this month given a healthy outlook for exports and recovering private consumption, council research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said.

The leading index series — which aims to forecast the state of the economy over the next six months — increased 0.36 percent to 103.11, thanks to positive movement among economic bellwethers, such as labor accession rates, imports of semiconductor equipment and export orders, the council said.

The coincident series — which aims to reflect the existing economic situation — increased 0.49 percent to 103.22, as electricity usage, exports, and wholesale, retail and dining revenue improved, the council said.