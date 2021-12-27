Businesses in Hong Kong border town forge a path without Chinese tourists

AFP, HONG KONG





Three years of pro-democracy protests followed by the COVID-19 pandemic have devastated Hong Kong retailers, who had grown used to relying on cash from Chinese tourists.

In a territory that once boasted some of the world’s highest retail rents, the market has cratered, but a border town has seized the opportunity to evolve its local economy.

Sheung Shui is the first town after exiting China and once thrived as a place where tax-free goods could be snapped up for resale back in China — a process known as “parallel trading.”

People cross a street in Sheung Shui, a town in northwest Hong Kong near the border with China, on Dec. 10. Photo: AFP

“People’s impression of Sheung Shui is of parallel traders and mainland China,” said Eugene Chan, 22, who has lived in the neighborhood since childhood.

Chan recalled pavements swamped by people filling their luggage with cosmetics, baby formula or household supplies to meet huge demand across the border, but all of that vanished in the wake of huge pro-democracy rallies followed by pandemic-related border closures.

In January 2019, just before the protests began, arrivals from the mainland reached an all-time high of 5.5 million, a remarkable figure given Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million people.

A man, center, rides a bicycle down a street in Sheung Shui, a town in northwest Hong Kong, on Dec. 10. Photo: AFP

Two years later, the figure fell below 3,000 arrivals.

“That’s a huge loss of demand,” said Simon Smith, senior director of research and consultancy at Savills. “That wave of mainland spending — particularly focused on luxury, watches, jewelry, designer goods — it really propelled rents to world-beating levels.”

Hong Kong’s popular shopping districts had boasted “golden streets,” where store rents were more expensive than those on New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

Shop rents in prime locations have undergone a “substantial correction” and regressed to 2003 levels, down more than 75 percent from peak levels in 2013, Smith said.

Analysts have said that there has been a rebalancing to more local consumption, with some prime location stores in shopping areas taken over by more budget-friendly businesses.

At one large location in Hong Kong’s Central district — which commands some of the highest retail rents in the world — luxury brand MCM was last year replaced by sporting goods chain Decathlon, which snapped up the storefront for HK$800,000 (US$102,561) per month — a 70 percent discount, media reports said.

Similar rent reductions have been documented in Causeway Bay, another once eye-wateringly expensive shopping district.

In Sheung Shui, entrepreneurs such us Dream Law (羅庭輝) have seized the opportunity to start businesses that cater more to locals — in his case a grocery store.

“During the boom of [mainland tourists], 80 to 90 percent of businesses in the Sheung Shui market area catered to parallel traders,” Law said.

The inflated rents meant that local businesses — such as hardware stores, bookstores and cinemas — were priced out, he said.

“It felt like this community did not belong to us and it had been that way for years,” Law added.

The economic situation in border towns such as Sheung Shui boiled over into protests starting from 2012 and was a major contributor to growing China-Hong Kong tensions over the past decade.

When the pandemic struck, Law saw a silver lining in the rock-bottom rents and started BeWater Mart (水上貨鋪). His store, along with a cafe and a pottery studio nearby, represents a wave of nascent businesses trying to respond to local demand.

“I hope Sheung Shui people can come back here to live and spend,” Law said.

On the eve of a border reopening, it remains unclear whether Hong Kong’s retail economy is to return to its mainland-dependent model or chart a fresh path forward.

The border closure is just a “pause,” Chan said, adding that she worries about parallel traders returning, but that she would focus on enjoying the present.

“I had one of my friends say they wanted to come visit Sheung Shui to try out a restaurant... It’s a happy change,” Chan said. “I think everyone is breathing easier.”