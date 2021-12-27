Fuel prices fall NT$0.2 as global oil dips

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The nation’s two major refiners yesterday announced price reductions for this week after two consecutive weeks of increases, a reflection of a decline in international crude oil prices over concerns that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will dampen demand.

Effective today, gasoline and diesel prices are to fall NT$0.2 per liter, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said.

Prices at CPC stations would be NT$27.5, NT$29.0 and NT$31.0 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would fall to NT$25.5 per liter.

Prices at Formosa stations would decrease to NT$27.5, NT$28.9 and NT$31.0 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would decline to NT$25.3 per liter.

Worries over the surging number of COVID-19 infections in many European countries and concerns about the fate of US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation led to the drop in international crude prices last week, CPC said, adding that its crude oil cost fell 0.88 percent from the previous week based on its weighted oil price formula.

Formosa said that the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant weighed on sentiment in the crude oil market last week, but that the market is still backed by positive factors such as the closure of Libya’s largest oil field, El Sharara, coupled with a rise in natural gas prices in Europe.