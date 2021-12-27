Food and beverage sector rallying from May depths

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Food and beverage services are expected to continue their recovery momentum this month after sales last month increased 2.5 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report on Thursday.

“Due to the stable COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, the number of people eating out continues to increase,” the ministry said.

“Coupled with business opportunities from Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as corporate gift purchases for year-end employee parties and seasonal household demand, sales should continue to grow in December,” the ministry said.

People eat dinner at the food court in a department store in Taipei on Oct. 10. Photo: CNA

Sales in the food and beverage industry last month showed annual growth for a second consecutive month to NT$66.2 billion (US$2.39 billion) — a record for November, ministry data showed.

Snapping five months of double-digit percentage contractions due to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert implemented in May, industry sales returned to average annual growth in October.

Sales at restaurants last month rose 2.3 percent to NT$55.1 billion from a year earlier, which the ministry attributed to department store anniversary celebrations and restaurant promotions that occurred in conjunction with the government’s Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, increasing customer traffic.

Beverage outlets recorded sales of NT$8.5 billion, up 4.8 percent from a year earlier, due to growth in the number of shops and the launch of beverage promotions, as well as cold weather driving demand for hot beverages, the ministry said.

However, catering service providers reported that sales fell 0.01 percent to NT$2.7 billion due to fewer large-scale events and fallout from strict border controls, the ministry said, adding that border restrictions especially affected airline catering services.

Some catering services were able to compensate for losses by adjusting their operating models, such as collaborating with e-commerce companies to bolster their online sales, the ministry said.

From January to last month, cumulative sales in the food and beverage services totaled NT$650.2 billion, a decrease of 7.9 percent from a year earlier, it said.

The ministry has forecast a steady increase in food and beverage sales this month, as a survey of companies in the industry showed that revenue might show annual growth of 2.3 to 5.3 percent.