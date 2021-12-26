Brent crude trims its weekly gain amid low liquidity

Bloomberg





Brent oil fell as trading volumes thinned moving into the holiday period, but posted a weekly gain on signs that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 might be less severe than previous strains.

Brent crude for February delivery dropped 0.92 percent to US$76.14 a barrel, gaining 3.56 percent from a week earlier.

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery gained 1.42 percent to US$73.79 a barrel, up 4.13 percent weekly.

A rig hand climbs a ladder on an electric drilling rig for oil producer Civitas Resources in Broomfield, Colorado, on Dec. 2. Photo: Reuters

While Omicron has led to some travel restrictions and surging infections, a British health agency said the variant was less likely to lead to hospitalizations, compared with the Delta variant.

Oil is heading for a yearly gain after a robust rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rally has recently faltered, in part due to concerns about Omicron.

However, there are some signs of tightening emerging, with supply disruptions in Libya and Nigeria, while the demand outlook was boosted in the past few days by positive news about the severity of Omicron.

“If the news are indeed confirmed that Omicron is going to be fast and furious, not going to be quite as dangerous, that could end up being quite bullish for oil next year,” Francisco Blanch, global head of commodities and derivatives research at Bank of America said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “There’s a risk oil spikes next year.”

Omicron appears to be less severe, but more contagious than any other strain to date, the British Health Security Agency said Thursday.

An individual infected with the variant is 50 to 70 percent less likely to be admitted to hospital, compared with the Delta strain, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the US awarded a second batch of crude oil from the strategic reserve to Marathon Petroleum Corp as part of efforts by US President Joe Biden’s administration to lower energy costs. South Korea on Thursday became the first Asian consumer to follow through with a pledge to tap emergency stockpiles under the coordinated initiative.

Additional reporting by staff writer