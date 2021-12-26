Major currencies stick to narrow ranges

The US dollar dropped slightly against a basket of currencies on Thursday, but its gains were capped as easing fears of fallout from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 supported higher risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and British pound.

Ahead of the holidays and extended long weekend in the US, most major currency pairs clung to narrow ranges.

“We think the majors are liable to remain more or less range bound over the holidays,” Scotiabank chief FX strategist Shaun Osborne said in a note.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.01 percent at 96.06, down 0.63 percent from Friday last week. The index remained close to the 16-month high hit late last month.

Upbeat news on the vaccines and Omicron-related hospitalizations helped boost investors’ appetite for risk, lifting stocks and pushing US Treasury yields higher.

Two vaccine makers said their shots protected against Omicron, as British data suggested it might cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant.

Separately, data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week held below levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong end to the year.

However, price pressures continued to build up, with a measure of underlying inflation last month recording its largest annual increase since 1989.

The New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar on Friday, gaining NT$0.050 to close at NT$27.738, up 0.15 percent from NT$27.780 a week earlier.

Turkey’s lira rebounded on Friday, thanks to billions of US dollars of state-backed market interventions and a pledge that foreign exchange losses on some deposits would be covered by the government.

The lira had on Monday plunged to an all-time low of 18.4 lira per US dollar, after a months-long slide due to unorthodox interest rate cuts and fears of an inflationary spiral.

Turks did not sell US dollars on Monday and Tuesday, according to official data that said they had played little role in the sharpest market gains.

Meanwhile, the state interventions cost the central bank more than US$8 billion this week, traders calculated.

The currency rose for five straight days closing at 11.99 lira per US dollar on Friday.

