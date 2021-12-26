European shares closed lower in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 might not derail global economic recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1 percent to 482.51 in a shortened trading session ahead of Christmas. The benchmark has added 1.82 percent this week.
London’s FTSE 100 posted a slight 0.02 percent decline, closing at 7,372.10, a weekly increase of 1.41 percent.
“The FTSE 100 has not had as stellar a year as some, but the recovery of 7,400 today puts it in good stead for the year ahead,” IG Group chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. “A run at the pre-pandemic highs could still be possible if Omicron concerns can be kept under control and earnings continue to recover in the fashion they have throughout 2021.”
France’s CAC40 ended 0.28 percent lower at 7,086.58, but rose 2.31 percent from a week earlier.
In Brussels, the BEL20 lost 0.06 percent to 4,264.44, but was up 2.24 percent on the week.
Stock markets in several countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the US were closed on Friday for Christmas.
“The European market is moving in tight ranges ... due to light holiday trading and also driven by fears of possible restrictions and lockdowns,” Equiti Group chief market analyst Raed Alkhedr said.
Italy on Thursday tightened restrictions, including banning all public New Year’s Eve celebrations as daily COVID-19 infections hit a record high.
The STOXX 600 entered the holiday period on a quiet note after rallying 21 percent so far this year. Although this year was marked by accommodative policies and positive corporate earnings, supply bottlenecks, inflationary pressures and COVID-19 threaten growth and recovery into next year.
“Santa Claus isn’t starting a year end cheer-leading party in equity markets, but rather evoking a ‘Santa pause’ after this year’s bull run,” Mizuho Bank head of economics and strategy Vishnu Varathan said.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
Locals are forced to sell their products at prices so low that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — some of Europe’s poorest countries The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic city of Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis impeding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule. The mosque-filled city on Turkey’s western edge was an early capital of the Ottoman Empire when it was expanding across the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans — themselves some of Europe’s poorest countries — go to stock up on everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost
GOING ONLINE: Earlier, chipmaker Intel said that it would send only a small number of employees to the event and switch its participation to the Internet Google and General Motors Co joined Intel Corp, the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. GM on Thursday said that it would move to “an all-digital approach” at the annual event that has become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. The automaker would share “significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV [electric vehicle]” online during the conference, the company said in a statement. Google later said that it made the decision to pull out
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49