S&P 500 posts record as virus fears ebb

POSITIVE NOTE: AstraZeneca and Novavax said their vaccines protected against Omicron, bringing some reassurance to investors looking to allocate capital

Reuters





Wall Street’s main indices made solid gains for a third straight session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting a record-high close, as encouraging developments eased investors’ concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Stocks ended the holiday-shortened week on a positive note. Gains were broad among S&P 500 sectors, led by consumer discretionary and industrials, which both rose about 1.2 percent.

Vaccine makers AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc said their shots protected against Omicron, as British data suggested it might cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant, although public health experts said the battle against COVID-19 was far from over.

A trader works on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The arrival of Omicron has helped ratchet up market volatility for much of this month, which has been a strong year for equities.

“There was a lot of negative sentiment coming into the final part of the year, and investors have likely continued to see pretty strong economic growth and pretty positive developments, as it relates to healthcare innovation around COVID, and that is putting in a bit of a bid into equities and causing investors to look to allocate capital as they close out the year,” John Hancock Investment Management cochief investment strategist Matthew Miskin said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.67 points, or 0.55 percent, to 35,950.56, the S&P 500 gained 29.23 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,725.79 and the NASDAQ Composite added 131.48 points, or 0.85 percent, to 15,653.37.

Defensive sectors, which have mostly outperformed this month, generally lagged on Thursday. The real-estate sector fell 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 has gained for three days, after falling in the three prior sessions.

“People are seeing the strength on Tuesday and Wednesday, and all of a sudden everybody is more optimistic again,” Dakota Wealth Management senior portfolio manager Robert Pavlik said.

Since Friday last week, the S&P 500 rose 2.28 percent, the Dow gained 1.65 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 3.19 percent.

Trading volumes were expected to be thinner than usual ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. The stock market was be closed on Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

In another medical development, the US authorized Merck & Co’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc. Merck shares fell 0.6 percent, while Pfizer dropped 1.4 percent.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below COVID-19 levels last week as the labor market tightens, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish this year.

The S&P 500 is up about 26 percent so far this year. Still, the environment for equities could be changing heading into next year as the US Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising interest rates next year.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.40-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 2.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 62 new highs and 80 new lows.

About 8 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, compared with the 11.8 billion daily average over the past 20 sessions.