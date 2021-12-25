INTERNET
Moderator sues TikTok
TikTok’s 10,000 content moderators are exposed to a regular diet of child pornography, rapes, beheadings and animal mutilation, according a lawsuit filed against the video-sharing platform and its its parent, ByteDance Inc (字節跳動). Content moderator Candie Frazier says in her proposed class-action lawsuit that she has screened videos involving freakish cannibalism, crushed heads, school shootings, suicides and even a fatal fall from a building, complete with audio. There is no escaping it, Frazier says. TikTok requires moderators to work at a frantic pace, watching hundreds of videos per 12-hour shift with only one hour off for lunch and two 15-minute breaks, according to the complaint in federal court in Los Angeles. Frazier, who is seeking to represent other TikTok content screeners, is asking for compensation for psychological injuries and a court order requiring the company to set up a medical fund for moderators.
RARE EARTHS
China creates behemoth
China has formed a giant company by merging some key producers of rare earths, creating a behemoth that would strengthen its control over the global industry it has dominated for decades. The group has been formed by merging the rare-earth units of state-owned companies, including China Minmetals Corp (中國五礦), Aluminum Corp of China (中國鋁業) and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co (贛州稀土集團), according to a stock exchange filing. The new entity, China Rare-Earths Group (中國稀土集團), would speed the development of mines in the south, China Central Television (CCTV) reported. China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing. The move aims to better allocate resources, promote green development and upgrade deep-processing in the sector, CCTV reported. China’s state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is to hold a 31.21 percent stake in the new group, it said.
RETAIL
Selfridges sold for US$5.4bn
The billionaire dynasty behind Selfridges & Co has sold the British department store operator to a Thai-Austrian joint venture for about ￡4 billion (US$5.4 billion) in one of the biggest UK retail deals in years. The Weston family said that Central Group — which is owned by the Chirathivat family, one of Asia’s wealthiest, and Signa Holding of Austria — would buy the retail group. Central and Signa would own the chain in a 50-50 partnership, according to a statement on Thursday. The purchase price was not formally disclosed, but is close to ￡4 billion, said two people with knowledge of the transaction who asked not to be named because the information is confidential. It makes it one of the biggest takeovers targeting a UK company this year, Bloomberg data showed.
ENERGY
Pipeline operates in reverse
The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to western Europe was operating in reverse mode for a fourth day yesterday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland. European gas prices climbed to a record this week after Yamal switched direction, but eased yesterday. Russia said the flow reversal was not a political move, although it coincides with rising tension between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The
Construction of a new line on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system yesterday received approval from the National Development Council, with service to begin by the end of 2028. The proposed Kaohsiung MRT yellow line would enhance service of the Asia New Bay Area (亞洲新灣區), the Chengcing Lake (澄清湖) area, and the districts of Niaosong (鳥松), Fongshan (鳳山), Chienchen (前鎮) and Lingya (苓雅), the council said. The line would extend 22.91km — 1.08km above ground and 21.83km below ground — with 23 stations and a maintenance depot, it added. The extension, which is to be operated by an autopilot system, would supplement