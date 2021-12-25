World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

Moderator sues TikTok

TikTok’s 10,000 content moderators are exposed to a regular diet of child pornography, rapes, beheadings and animal mutilation, according a lawsuit filed against the video-sharing platform and its its parent, ByteDance Inc (字節跳動). Content moderator Candie Frazier says in her proposed class-action lawsuit that she has screened videos involving freakish cannibalism, crushed heads, school shootings, suicides and even a fatal fall from a building, complete with audio. There is no escaping it, Frazier says. TikTok requires moderators to work at a frantic pace, watching hundreds of videos per 12-hour shift with only one hour off for lunch and two 15-minute breaks, according to the complaint in federal court in Los Angeles. Frazier, who is seeking to represent other TikTok content screeners, is asking for compensation for psychological injuries and a court order requiring the company to set up a medical fund for moderators.

RARE EARTHS

China creates behemoth

China has formed a giant company by merging some key producers of rare earths, creating a behemoth that would strengthen its control over the global industry it has dominated for decades. The group has been formed by merging the rare-earth units of state-owned companies, including China Minmetals Corp (中國五礦), Aluminum Corp of China (中國鋁業) and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co (贛州稀土集團), according to a stock exchange filing. The new entity, China Rare-Earths Group (中國稀土集團), would speed the development of mines in the south, China Central Television (CCTV) reported. China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing. The move aims to better allocate resources, promote green development and upgrade deep-processing in the sector, CCTV reported. China’s state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is to hold a 31.21 percent stake in the new group, it said.

RETAIL

Selfridges sold for US$5.4bn

The billionaire dynasty behind Selfridges & Co has sold the British department store operator to a Thai-Austrian joint venture for about ￡4 billion (US$5.4 billion) in one of the biggest UK retail deals in years. The Weston family said that Central Group — which is owned by the Chirathivat family, one of Asia’s wealthiest, and Signa Holding of Austria — would buy the retail group. Central and Signa would own the chain in a 50-50 partnership, according to a statement on Thursday. The purchase price was not formally disclosed, but is close to ￡4 billion, said two people with knowledge of the transaction who asked not to be named because the information is confidential. It makes it one of the biggest takeovers targeting a UK company this year, Bloomberg data showed.

ENERGY

Pipeline operates in reverse

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually sends Russian gas to western Europe was operating in reverse mode for a fourth day yesterday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland. European gas prices climbed to a record this week after Yamal switched direction, but eased yesterday. Russia said the flow reversal was not a political move, although it coincides with rising tension between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.