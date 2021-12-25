Business confidence last month picked up mildly at local manufacturers as order visibility remained clear for electronic components, but business could slow in the petrochemical sector due to a supply glut, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said yesterday
The sentiment gauge for the manufacturing sector rose 1.1 points to 102.44, ending six months of retreat, as nearly 40 percent of electronic component and electrical machinery makers were upbeat about their business prospects in the next six months, the Taipei-based institute said.
Taiwanese semiconductor companies have an edge in technology and development, and are diversifying their product portfolios to gain more customers and market share, TIER said in its monthly survey.
Photo: CNA
Many are increasing capital expenditure and expanding capacity to meet increased demand, it said, citing demand for 5G technology, artificial intelligence applications and consumer electronics products.
Overall, the number of manufacturers with a rosy view of the next six months gained 3.7 percentage points to 27.6 percent, while those with a negative outlook shed 2.8 percentage points to 12.2 percent, TIER said, adding that nearly 80 percent of base metal product makers are expecting their business to be flat.
However, about 30 percent of petrochemical product suppliers held a conservative view, as new capacity enters the market in China and the US, heightening competition, it said.
The sentiment reading for the service sector advanced 1.51 points to 98.29, rising for the fourth consecutive month, TIER said.
More than 90 percent of restaurants expect business to improve going forward, thanks to pent-up demand, department store anniversaries and the Lunar New Year holiday, it said.
Logistics service providers are looking to benefit from persisting container shortages and port congestion, adding that rising freight rates would more than offset increased fuel costs, the institute said.
Life insurers are anticipating an uptick, while retailers expect flat sales, it said.
The business confidence of construction firms and real-estate brokers edged up 0.22 points to 109.07, reversing a downturn in October, TIER said.
The public and private sectors are working hard to meet budget targets and settle their accounts for this year, it said.
Housing transactions last month increased 9 percent in the nation’s six special municipalities, unfazed by government credit controls and supported by real demand.
TIER president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) forecast that transactions could lose some momentum next year as buyers start to turn cautious about steep price increases.
The government would likely introduce more tightening measures to cool the property market if required, Chang said.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The
Construction of a new line on the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system yesterday received approval from the National Development Council, with service to begin by the end of 2028. The proposed Kaohsiung MRT yellow line would enhance service of the Asia New Bay Area (亞洲新灣區), the Chengcing Lake (澄清湖) area, and the districts of Niaosong (鳥松), Fongshan (鳳山), Chienchen (前鎮) and Lingya (苓雅), the council said. The line would extend 22.91km — 1.08km above ground and 21.83km below ground — with 23 stations and a maintenance depot, it added. The extension, which is to be operated by an autopilot system, would supplement