CHRISTMAS CHEER: Companies with a rosy view of the next six months gained 3.7 percentage points to 27.6 percent, while 12.2 percent had a negative outlook

Business confidence last month picked up mildly at local manufacturers as order visibility remained clear for electronic components, but business could slow in the petrochemical sector due to a supply glut, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said yesterday

The sentiment gauge for the manufacturing sector rose 1.1 points to 102.44, ending six months of retreat, as nearly 40 percent of electronic component and electrical machinery makers were upbeat about their business prospects in the next six months, the Taipei-based institute said.

Taiwanese semiconductor companies have an edge in technology and development, and are diversifying their product portfolios to gain more customers and market share, TIER said in its monthly survey.

Many are increasing capital expenditure and expanding capacity to meet increased demand, it said, citing demand for 5G technology, artificial intelligence applications and consumer electronics products.

Overall, the number of manufacturers with a rosy view of the next six months gained 3.7 percentage points to 27.6 percent, while those with a negative outlook shed 2.8 percentage points to 12.2 percent, TIER said, adding that nearly 80 percent of base metal product makers are expecting their business to be flat.

However, about 30 percent of petrochemical product suppliers held a conservative view, as new capacity enters the market in China and the US, heightening competition, it said.

The sentiment reading for the service sector advanced 1.51 points to 98.29, rising for the fourth consecutive month, TIER said.

More than 90 percent of restaurants expect business to improve going forward, thanks to pent-up demand, department store anniversaries and the Lunar New Year holiday, it said.

Logistics service providers are looking to benefit from persisting container shortages and port congestion, adding that rising freight rates would more than offset increased fuel costs, the institute said.

Life insurers are anticipating an uptick, while retailers expect flat sales, it said.

The business confidence of construction firms and real-estate brokers edged up 0.22 points to 109.07, reversing a downturn in October, TIER said.

The public and private sectors are working hard to meet budget targets and settle their accounts for this year, it said.

Housing transactions last month increased 9 percent in the nation’s six special municipalities, unfazed by government credit controls and supported by real demand.

TIER president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) forecast that transactions could lose some momentum next year as buyers start to turn cautious about steep price increases.

The government would likely introduce more tightening measures to cool the property market if required, Chang said.