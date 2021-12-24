World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ENTERTAINMENT

Lotte eyes theme park’s sale

Lotte Group is considering offloading its stalled theme-park project in northeastern China for at least 10 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion), people familiar with the matter said. South Korea’s largest operator of hotels, theme parks and duty-free stores is working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential investors, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that they are to result in a transaction, the people said, adding that the group could decide to keep the complex. A Lotte Group representative said that construction of the theme park has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no decision has been reached on the park’s future.

AUTOMAKERS

Musk sells more shares

Elon Musk has sold a further US$928.6 million of Tesla Inc shares, moving closer to his target of reducing his stake in the electric automaker by 10 percent. The sale of 934,091 shares came after Musk wrote on Twitter that he was “almost done” trimming his stake in Tesla, clarifying an earlier comment in an interview with a satirical Web site that he had reached his target. “I sold stock that should roughly make my total Tesla share sale roughly 10 percent,” the world’s richest person told Babylon Bee in an interview that also addressed his wealth, taxes and priorities. He also wrote on social media that more sales are coming as part of a preprogrammed plan.

AIRLINES

Ryanair halves forecast

Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings PLC on Wednesday said that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would have a considerable effect on its financial performance as it more than doubled the forecast for its annual loss and cut back flights. The Irish airline expects a loss of between 250 million euros and 450 million euros (US$283 million and US$510 million) in its financial year, which runs through March next year, up from an earlier forecast of between 100 million euros and 200 million euros. The airline said that in light of uncertainty about the Omicron variant, as well as further developments regarding travel restrictions within Europe, it has not yet made any decisions on cutbacks to its February and March schedules.

INVESTMENT

Carlyle to buy Involta

Carlyle Group Inc said that it has agreed to acquire Involta, operator of 12 data centers and a fiber network that stretches more than 19,000km. The deal’s terms were not disclosed. Involta provides information technology services to US businesses, primarily in the country’s northwest, southwest and midwest, Carlyle said in a statement on Wednesday. Private equity firm M/C Partners is the seller and the deal is set to be completed in the first quarter of next year, it said.

BRAZIL

Cuts spark resignations

More than 300 senior officials have resigned from their posts over budget cuts to the Special Department of Federal Revenue, one of the agency’s unions said on Wednesday, amid anger over President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to grant police a pay hike. The cuts to the tax agency were enshrined in the government’s budget for next year, which was approved by Congress on Tuesday night. Although the 324 senior federal tax auditors are to remain with the agency, there might now be as many as 500 unfilled senior posts across the country, the Sindifisco union said in a statement.