ENTERTAINMENT
Lotte eyes theme park’s sale
Lotte Group is considering offloading its stalled theme-park project in northeastern China for at least 10 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion), people familiar with the matter said. South Korea’s largest operator of hotels, theme parks and duty-free stores is working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential investors, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that they are to result in a transaction, the people said, adding that the group could decide to keep the complex. A Lotte Group representative said that construction of the theme park has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no decision has been reached on the park’s future.
AUTOMAKERS
Musk sells more shares
Elon Musk has sold a further US$928.6 million of Tesla Inc shares, moving closer to his target of reducing his stake in the electric automaker by 10 percent. The sale of 934,091 shares came after Musk wrote on Twitter that he was “almost done” trimming his stake in Tesla, clarifying an earlier comment in an interview with a satirical Web site that he had reached his target. “I sold stock that should roughly make my total Tesla share sale roughly 10 percent,” the world’s richest person told Babylon Bee in an interview that also addressed his wealth, taxes and priorities. He also wrote on social media that more sales are coming as part of a preprogrammed plan.
AIRLINES
Ryanair halves forecast
Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings PLC on Wednesday said that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would have a considerable effect on its financial performance as it more than doubled the forecast for its annual loss and cut back flights. The Irish airline expects a loss of between 250 million euros and 450 million euros (US$283 million and US$510 million) in its financial year, which runs through March next year, up from an earlier forecast of between 100 million euros and 200 million euros. The airline said that in light of uncertainty about the Omicron variant, as well as further developments regarding travel restrictions within Europe, it has not yet made any decisions on cutbacks to its February and March schedules.
INVESTMENT
Carlyle to buy Involta
Carlyle Group Inc said that it has agreed to acquire Involta, operator of 12 data centers and a fiber network that stretches more than 19,000km. The deal’s terms were not disclosed. Involta provides information technology services to US businesses, primarily in the country’s northwest, southwest and midwest, Carlyle said in a statement on Wednesday. Private equity firm M/C Partners is the seller and the deal is set to be completed in the first quarter of next year, it said.
BRAZIL
Cuts spark resignations
More than 300 senior officials have resigned from their posts over budget cuts to the Special Department of Federal Revenue, one of the agency’s unions said on Wednesday, amid anger over President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to grant police a pay hike. The cuts to the tax agency were enshrined in the government’s budget for next year, which was approved by Congress on Tuesday night. Although the 324 senior federal tax auditors are to remain with the agency, there might now be as many as 500 unfilled senior posts across the country, the Sindifisco union said in a statement.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The