Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) plans to distribute more than US$16 billion of JD.com Inc (京東) shares as a one-time dividend, representing a near-retreat from the Chinese e-commerce firm that is stoking concerns it is to pull away from other marquee investments.
The surprise move to divest most of its stake in China’s No. 2 online retailer comes as Beijing punishes the country’s tech giants for monopolistic behavior, including maintaining closed ecosystems that favor certain companies at the expense of others.
Tencent’s handout might buy goodwill with the government, which has pushed for the dismantling of barriers and for tech firms to share the wealth.
Yesterday, Tencent president Martin Lau (劉在武) exited JD.com’s board as part of the deal.
“The divestment shouldn’t come as a complete surprise and could be read as a reaction to anti-monopoly investigations — it’s pretty clear that regulators don’t want to see too much ‘faction like’ patterns in big tech,” said Chen Da, executive director at HHSC Assets (HK). “It’s likely that it will be read as the start of breaking up the huddle a bit.”
Tencent plans to give out 457.3 million Class A shares in JD.com, representing about 86.4 percent of its total stake and nearly 15 percent of the online retailer’s total issued shares, a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing showed.
At Wednesday’s close, the shares in the proposed distribution were worth HK$127.7 billion (US$16.37 billion).
Tencent, which controls about 17 percent of JD.com, would hold about 2.3 percent of the e-commerce firm’s shares after the handout, JD.com said in a separate statement.
The special dividend would be one of the largest shareholder giveaways ever by a Chinese tech company, which have long relied on rapid growth and investment to satisfy investors.
Tencent’s strategy is to invest in companies during their development stage and to exit the investments as they become capable of financing future initiatives on their own, the Internet giant said.
“The board believes that JD.com has now reached such a status, and the board therefore considers that it is an appropriate time to transfer” the majority of the shares to its investors, the company said.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it had signed an agreement with Genel Energy PLC to secure 49 percent working interest of the SL10B13 block in Somaliland. OPIC Somaliland Corp (OSC) would explore the oilfield and all of OPIC’s capital investment would come from CPC, the Taiwanese firm said. The state-run refiner declined to disclose financial terms, but CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said that this is the biggest oilfield exploration deal it has been part of in terms of prospective resources. Under the agreement, OSC would receive a 49 percent working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The