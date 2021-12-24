November loan rate edged lower

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The interest rate for new loans at the nation’s five major state-run banks last month fell to 1.127 percent, while the rate for home mortgages held steady at 1.351 percent, the central bank said yesterday.

A comparison of the interest rates at Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) showed that the rate for new loans had fallen 0.04 percentage points from October’s 1.16 percent, it said.

The central bank attributed the downturn to an increase in lending to government agencies and large corporations, which have better credit profiles and can secure cheaper loans.

A security guard stands in front of a Taiwan Central Bank branch in Taipei on March 26, 2009. Photo: Nicky Loh, Reuters

Private lenders generally refer to the five state-run banks when setting their interest rates.

The interest rate for home mortgages remained unchanged at 1.351 percent, while mortgage operations increased by NT$8.95 billion (US$322.1 million) to NT$71.91 billion, the highest since January 2016, the central bank said.

The uptrend is consistent with October’s 9 percent increase in housing transactions in the six special municipalities, it added.

The central bank said it had instructed lenders to avoid “loose lending,” but to reward customers with healthy credit profiles and first-time home buyers with discounted borrowing costs.

The ongoing property boom has much to do with Taiwan’s robust economic growth and companies returning from abroad to circumvent tariffs resulting from US-China trade tensions, it said.