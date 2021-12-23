UNITED KINGDOM
Q3 growth disappoints
The economy grew more slowly than previously thought in third quarter, before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 posed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed yesterday. GDP increased 1.1 percent in the July-to-September period, weaker than a preliminary growth estimate of 1.3 percent. That was slower than the economy’s 5.4 percent bounce-back in the second quarter, when many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the Office for National Statistics said. Business investment fell 2.5 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months and was nearly 12 percent below its pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, it said.
TURKEY
Lira save cost US$844m
The central bank yesterday announced that it had sold US$844 million during its direct market intervention on Dec. 1, the first of five this month to stem a crash in the lira that rebounded from record lows this week. The lira plunged to record lows this year over President Tayyip Erdogan’s push for monetary easing, losing as much as 60 percent of its value, before mounting a major rebound this week after the government announced measures to encourage lira savings and protect deposits from volatility.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Official expects local fabs
India expects at least a dozen semiconductor manufacturers to start setting up local factories in the next two to three years after the South Asian nation offered incentives for the sector, Indian Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The government is working on developing a full ecosystem for the chip manufacturing industry and is to start taking applications under its incentive scheme from Jan. 1, Vaishnaw said in an interview with Bloomberg. “The response has been very good. All the big players are in talks with Indian partners and many want to come directly to set up their units here. Almost all big ones are talking to us,” he added.
AVIATION
UPS orders 19 Boeing jets
Boeing Co on Tuesday announced that it had sealed an order to sell 19 freighter planes to United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) in the latest sign of how a surge in e-commerce is boosting the air cargo market. Based on list prices, the order would be worth US$4.2 billion, but companies rarely pay full price for such bulk orders. Boeing has projected an annual increase of 4 percent in air cargo demand over the next 20 years. UPS plans to take delivery of the aircraft between 2023 and 2025, a Boeing news release said.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Curry sells NFT sneakers
National Basketball Association player and recent crypto convert Stephen Curry released a collection of 2,974 non-fungible tokens (NFT) featuring digital replicas of the shoes he wore when he broke the 3-point scoring record this month, allowing owners to show them off across three different metaverses. Priced at US$333 and already sold out, the NFT drop entitles buyers to sport the shoes across a trio of Ethereum-based metaverse platforms: Eric Schiermeyer’s Gala Games, Animoca Brands’ The Sandbox and Decentraland. Net proceeds from the sale are to be donated to organizations supporting access to sport, according to the dedicated Web site set up in collaboration with Curry’s real-world sneaker brand, Under Armour Inc.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The