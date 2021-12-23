World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Q3 growth disappoints

The economy grew more slowly than previously thought in third quarter, before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 posed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed yesterday. GDP increased 1.1 percent in the July-to-September period, weaker than a preliminary growth estimate of 1.3 percent. That was slower than the economy’s 5.4 percent bounce-back in the second quarter, when many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the Office for National Statistics said. Business investment fell 2.5 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months and was nearly 12 percent below its pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, it said.

TURKEY

Lira save cost US$844m

The central bank yesterday announced that it had sold US$844 million during its direct market intervention on Dec. 1, the first of five this month to stem a crash in the lira that rebounded from record lows this week. The lira plunged to record lows this year over President Tayyip Erdogan’s push for monetary easing, losing as much as 60 percent of its value, before mounting a major rebound this week after the government announced measures to encourage lira savings and protect deposits from volatility.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Official expects local fabs

India expects at least a dozen semiconductor manufacturers to start setting up local factories in the next two to three years after the South Asian nation offered incentives for the sector, Indian Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The government is working on developing a full ecosystem for the chip manufacturing industry and is to start taking applications under its incentive scheme from Jan. 1, Vaishnaw said in an interview with Bloomberg. “The response has been very good. All the big players are in talks with Indian partners and many want to come directly to set up their units here. Almost all big ones are talking to us,” he added.

AVIATION

UPS orders 19 Boeing jets

Boeing Co on Tuesday announced that it had sealed an order to sell 19 freighter planes to United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) in the latest sign of how a surge in e-commerce is boosting the air cargo market. Based on list prices, the order would be worth US$4.2 billion, but companies rarely pay full price for such bulk orders. Boeing has projected an annual increase of 4 percent in air cargo demand over the next 20 years. UPS plans to take delivery of the aircraft between 2023 and 2025, a Boeing news release said.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Curry sells NFT sneakers

National Basketball Association player and recent crypto convert Stephen Curry released a collection of 2,974 non-fungible tokens (NFT) featuring digital replicas of the shoes he wore when he broke the 3-point scoring record this month, allowing owners to show them off across three different metaverses. Priced at US$333 and already sold out, the NFT drop entitles buyers to sport the shoes across a trio of Ethereum-based metaverse platforms: Eric Schiermeyer’s Gala Games, Animoca Brands’ The Sandbox and Decentraland. Net proceeds from the sale are to be donated to organizations supporting access to sport, according to the dedicated Web site set up in collaboration with Curry’s real-world sneaker brand, Under Armour Inc.