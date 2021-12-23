Delivery Hero SE is to exit its food delivery business in Germany and plans to divest its Japanese operations, following short-lived attempts to compete in both markets.
In Germany, the Berlin-based company is to exit six cities that it had recently entered, leaving only a smaller presence near its headquarters focused on testing new innovations, chief executive officer Niklas Oestberg said in an interview.
The move marks a reversal after the firm announced plans to re-enter its home market in May, less than three years after it sold its local operations to Dutch competitor Just Eat Takeaway.com NV.
Photo: Reuters
The Japanese business began operations in September last year, eventually rising to a mid-tier competitor in the country, Oestberg said, adding that operations there could be sold or simply shut down.
The company plans to start divesting the Japanese unit in the first quarter of next year, it said in a statement yesterday.
“We see a lot of opportunities in a lot of places,” Oestberg said. “The returns we can see from Germany, as well as Japan, is kind of limiting us a little bit to invest in those opportunities. And a lot of things have changed obviously since we launched.”
Around the time that Delivery Hero announced plans to re-enter its home market, Uber Technologies Inc also said it would expand its food delivery service to Germany. US market leader DoorDash Inc also recently launched operations there, while Just Eat has been dominant in Germany since 2018.
Along with facing heightened competition, Delivery Hero is contending with increased difficulty recruiting riders and “more expensive” capital as high-growth technology stocks trade lower.
Oestberg said he sees opportunity for the company to invest in rapid delivery of convenience items, and that Delivery Hero recently established its one-thousandth micro-fulfillment center globally.
As the company withdraws much of its German operations, it is working to find new jobs for affected riders and employees.
The innovation presence it will keep in Berlin could work on new warehouse technology, including potential robotic solutions, and trials around different kitchen concepts and even more sustainable packaging.
