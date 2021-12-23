HD Renewable to start trading its shares on Tuesday

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Green energy supplier HD Renewable Energy Co (泓德能源) yesterday said it is to make its debut on the Emerging Stock Board next week, with an eye to moving to the main bourse next year.

The company’s shares are to be traded at a preliminary price of NT$56 each on the secondary market on Tuesday, it said. HD Renewable has installed about 520 megawatts of solar energy through rooftop or ground-mounted solar panels, and aims to install more than 100 megawatts of solar panels on top of a series of fish ponds in Taiwan next year, company general manager Jason Chou (周仕昌) told a media briefing in Taipei.

By 2025, the company aims to raise its floating photovoltaic capacity to 700 megawatts, Chou added.

From left, HD Renewable Energy Co spokesman Wang Yen-hsiang, chairman Hsieh Yuan-i and general manager Jason Chou pose for a photograph in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of HD Renewable Energy Co

“Demand for green energy is very strong in Taiwan,” Chou said. “Current demand greatly surpasses supply.”

Green energy adoption has risen rapidly, as Taiwanese suppliers of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google are required to match their clients’ carbon neutrality goals, Chou said.

Apple’s major chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), would consume about 6 gigawatts of green power a year, if the chipmaker shifts entirely to green energy for production, he said.

TSMC is the world’s first semiconductor company to join RE100 — a commitment to use 100 percent renewable energy. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) and chip testing and packaging services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) have followed suit.

In addition, heavy power users are required to source 10 percent of their power consumption from renewable energy, not to mention rising demand from electric vehicles, Chou said.

HD Renewable in August secured a license to sell electricity through its subsidiary Star-renewables Corp (星星電力), making it one of 13 private electricity suppliers in Taiwan following a deregulation of the power sector.

Unlike its peers, Star-renewables mainly targets private enterprises — rather than state-owned Taiwan Power Co (台電) — which offer higher returns.

Star-renewables inked corporate power purchase agreements to supply solar energy generated by power plants owned and operated by HD Renewable at about NT$5 to NT$6 per unit for those signing a one-year contract, which is much higher than the feed-in-tariff of NT$4 per unit, Chou said.

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) are two of its major clients.

HD Renewable saw revenue surge 90 percent year-on-year to NT$2.67 billion (US$95.97 million) in the first 11 months of this year.

The company said that more than 90 percent of its revenue comes from its solar power plant business through which it offers engineering procurement and construction.