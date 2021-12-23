Green energy supplier HD Renewable Energy Co (泓德能源) yesterday said it is to make its debut on the Emerging Stock Board next week, with an eye to moving to the main bourse next year.
The company’s shares are to be traded at a preliminary price of NT$56 each on the secondary market on Tuesday, it said. HD Renewable has installed about 520 megawatts of solar energy through rooftop or ground-mounted solar panels, and aims to install more than 100 megawatts of solar panels on top of a series of fish ponds in Taiwan next year, company general manager Jason Chou (周仕昌) told a media briefing in Taipei.
By 2025, the company aims to raise its floating photovoltaic capacity to 700 megawatts, Chou added.
Photo courtesy of HD Renewable Energy Co
“Demand for green energy is very strong in Taiwan,” Chou said. “Current demand greatly surpasses supply.”
Green energy adoption has risen rapidly, as Taiwanese suppliers of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google are required to match their clients’ carbon neutrality goals, Chou said.
Apple’s major chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), would consume about 6 gigawatts of green power a year, if the chipmaker shifts entirely to green energy for production, he said.
TSMC is the world’s first semiconductor company to join RE100 — a commitment to use 100 percent renewable energy. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) and chip testing and packaging services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) have followed suit.
In addition, heavy power users are required to source 10 percent of their power consumption from renewable energy, not to mention rising demand from electric vehicles, Chou said.
HD Renewable in August secured a license to sell electricity through its subsidiary Star-renewables Corp (星星電力), making it one of 13 private electricity suppliers in Taiwan following a deregulation of the power sector.
Unlike its peers, Star-renewables mainly targets private enterprises — rather than state-owned Taiwan Power Co (台電) — which offer higher returns.
Star-renewables inked corporate power purchase agreements to supply solar energy generated by power plants owned and operated by HD Renewable at about NT$5 to NT$6 per unit for those signing a one-year contract, which is much higher than the feed-in-tariff of NT$4 per unit, Chou said.
Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) are two of its major clients.
HD Renewable saw revenue surge 90 percent year-on-year to NT$2.67 billion (US$95.97 million) in the first 11 months of this year.
The company said that more than 90 percent of its revenue comes from its solar power plant business through which it offers engineering procurement and construction.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The