China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would further cut its steel prices by an average of 2.15 percent for shipments next month and next quarter, as customers have accumulated inventory amid a global supply chain blockage and port gridlocks.
The spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has also dampened demand, the Kaohsiung-based company said in a statement.
“As the nation’s downstream steel companies are entering an inventory digestion period, China Steel decided to adopt a stable pricing strategy to cope with the industry’s [downward] trend,” it said. “We hope our pricing strategy will help downstream firms improve their price competitiveness.”
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
The latest price reductions follow an average downward adjustment of 1.65 percent for deliveries this month, which the company announced on Nov. 15.
China Steel said the steel market is approaching the end of a correction cycle, with prices reaching a reasonable level, indicating that prices might rebound as customers rebuild inventories after the Lunar New Year holiday.
The company holds a positive outlook on steel prices in the long term, sharing a similar view with Tata Steel Ltd, it said.
Global steel prices would climb above the average levels recorded over the past decade due to rising manufacturing costs caused by higher iron ore and coking coal prices, which have continued to hover at US$120 and US$340 per tonne respectively, it said.
On top of that, supply is declining, as China, the world’s biggest steel exporter, is scaling back production, the statement said.
Based on the latest price adjustments, prices of hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil would fall by NT$900 per tonne next month from this month, while the price of electrical steel roll would drop by NT$500 per tonne.
The price of hot-dipped zinc-galvanized sheets used in construction and baking finish would drop by NT$900 per tonne, but the price of those used in home appliances and computers would remain unchanged.
Next quarter, the price of steel plates and steel rolls would decline by NT$500 to NT$900 per tonne.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday recommended Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc parent Meta Platforms Inc receive permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing Internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the US Federal Communications Commission to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 12,875km Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and the US. Undersea cables transmit nearly all the world’s Internet data traffic. Meta sought permission to use the Philippines-to-US portion, while Google has asked for permission to connect to Taiwan. The