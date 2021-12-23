China Steel to cut prices by an average 2.15%

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would further cut its steel prices by an average of 2.15 percent for shipments next month and next quarter, as customers have accumulated inventory amid a global supply chain blockage and port gridlocks.

The spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has also dampened demand, the Kaohsiung-based company said in a statement.

“As the nation’s downstream steel companies are entering an inventory digestion period, China Steel decided to adopt a stable pricing strategy to cope with the industry’s [downward] trend,” it said. “We hope our pricing strategy will help downstream firms improve their price competitiveness.”

Rolls of steel are stacked inside a China Steel Corp factory in Kaohsiung on Aug. 26, 2016. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

The latest price reductions follow an average downward adjustment of 1.65 percent for deliveries this month, which the company announced on Nov. 15.

China Steel said the steel market is approaching the end of a correction cycle, with prices reaching a reasonable level, indicating that prices might rebound as customers rebuild inventories after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The company holds a positive outlook on steel prices in the long term, sharing a similar view with Tata Steel Ltd, it said.

Global steel prices would climb above the average levels recorded over the past decade due to rising manufacturing costs caused by higher iron ore and coking coal prices, which have continued to hover at US$120 and US$340 per tonne respectively, it said.

On top of that, supply is declining, as China, the world’s biggest steel exporter, is scaling back production, the statement said.

Based on the latest price adjustments, prices of hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil would fall by NT$900 per tonne next month from this month, while the price of electrical steel roll would drop by NT$500 per tonne.

The price of hot-dipped zinc-galvanized sheets used in construction and baking finish would drop by NT$900 per tonne, but the price of those used in home appliances and computers would remain unchanged.

Next quarter, the price of steel plates and steel rolls would decline by NT$500 to NT$900 per tonne.