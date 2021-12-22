GERMANY
Buying sentiment worsens
Consumer sentiment worsened for the second month running, a key survey said yesterday, as Europe’s largest economy braces itself for rising inflation and the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-6.8 from a revised figure of minus-1.8 for this month. “The high incidence of the virus due to the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic with further restrictions and higher prices are increasingly weighing on the consumer climate,” GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said. New rules barring unvaccinated people from some shops had dealt retailers “a hard blow,” Buerkl said. On inflation, consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 5.2 percent last month, a 29-year high driven by the soaring cost of energy and widespread supply bottlenecks.
ENERGY
Bills in EU tipped to rise
Europeans will pay an additional 350 billion euros (US$395 billion) in energy bills next year as global demand for fuel and power threatens to keep prices elevated, Greek Minister of the Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas said on Monday. A new mechanism to help shield the most vulnerable citizens and medium-sized businesses from price increases should be created at the EU level, Skrekas said. The call came as officials from Hungary and Spain voiced concern about volatility in carbon-emission markets at a meeting of environment ministers in Brussels. Greece had estimated earlier this year that Europeans would face an increase of 100 billion euros this winter alone. Europe’s energy crunch is straining national budgets and has become one of the EU’s biggest political challenges as it fuels inflation. Member states have proposed redesigning how the electricity market works and caps on the bloc’s carbon trading market.
RESTAURANTS
Fries cut in Japan
McDonald’s Holdings Co Japan is to only offer french fries in small sizes from Friday as flooding at a Vancouver port and COVID-19 restrictions have cut off supplies of one of its key offerings. While the fast-food chain is trying to address the problem with alternative flights, and is cooperating with suppliers and importers, it would only offer small servings of french fries from Friday through Friday next week, it said. Elimination of the medium and large-size offerings was necessary “to ensure that as many customers as possible will have continued access to our french fries,” it said.
CRIME
US returns funds to Sony
The US Department of Justice on Monday said that it has taken action to return more than US$154 million allegedly stolen from a Sony subsidiary by one of its Japanese employees who converted it into bitcoin. A civil forfeiture complaint filed in San Diego said that Rei Ishii, an employee of Sony Life Insurance Co in Tokyo, allegedly diverted the US$154 million in May when the company attempted to transfer funds between its accounts. The money was diverted to an account Ishii controlled at a bank in La Jolla, California, and he then converted the funds into 3,879 bitcoin, valued at more than US$180 million today, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said. The funds were seized on Dec. 1 following an FBI investigation, it said. With assistance from Sony, Citibank and Japanese law enforcement, FBI investigators obtained the private key, equivalent to a password, needed to access the bitcoin address.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
CLEAR VISIBILITY: GlobalWafers Inc chairwoman Doris Hsu said the company’s sales staff have to explain to customers why it can only fulfill 90 percent of their demand Order visibility at GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) extends into 2024 and its capacity for next year is fully booked, the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said yesterday. GlobalWafers is trying to squeeze out extra capacity by increasing production efficiency, but the company is still unable to satisfy customer demand for next year, company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the 41st anniversary of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區). “We have clear order visibility for 2023 and it should be okay into 2024,” Hsu said. “We do not see any signs of things slowing down