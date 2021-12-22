World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Buying sentiment worsens

Consumer sentiment worsened for the second month running, a key survey said yesterday, as Europe’s largest economy braces itself for rising inflation and the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-6.8 from a revised figure of minus-1.8 for this month. “The high incidence of the virus due to the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic with further restrictions and higher prices are increasingly weighing on the consumer climate,” GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said. New rules barring unvaccinated people from some shops had dealt retailers “a hard blow,” Buerkl said. On inflation, consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 5.2 percent last month, a 29-year high driven by the soaring cost of energy and widespread supply bottlenecks.

ENERGY

Bills in EU tipped to rise

Europeans will pay an additional 350 billion euros (US$395 billion) in energy bills next year as global demand for fuel and power threatens to keep prices elevated, Greek Minister of the Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas said on Monday. A new mechanism to help shield the most vulnerable citizens and medium-sized businesses from price increases should be created at the EU level, Skrekas said. The call came as officials from Hungary and Spain voiced concern about volatility in carbon-emission markets at a meeting of environment ministers in Brussels. Greece had estimated earlier this year that Europeans would face an increase of 100 billion euros this winter alone. Europe’s energy crunch is straining national budgets and has become one of the EU’s biggest political challenges as it fuels inflation. Member states have proposed redesigning how the electricity market works and caps on the bloc’s carbon trading market.

RESTAURANTS

Fries cut in Japan

McDonald’s Holdings Co Japan is to only offer french fries in small sizes from Friday as flooding at a Vancouver port and COVID-19 restrictions have cut off supplies of one of its key offerings. While the fast-food chain is trying to address the problem with alternative flights, and is cooperating with suppliers and importers, it would only offer small servings of french fries from Friday through Friday next week, it said. Elimination of the medium and large-size offerings was necessary “to ensure that as many customers as possible will have continued access to our french fries,” it said.

CRIME

US returns funds to Sony

The US Department of Justice on Monday said that it has taken action to return more than US$154 million allegedly stolen from a Sony subsidiary by one of its Japanese employees who converted it into bitcoin. A civil forfeiture complaint filed in San Diego said that Rei Ishii, an employee of Sony Life Insurance Co in Tokyo, allegedly diverted the US$154 million in May when the company attempted to transfer funds between its accounts. The money was diverted to an account Ishii controlled at a bank in La Jolla, California, and he then converted the funds into 3,879 bitcoin, valued at more than US$180 million today, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said. The funds were seized on Dec. 1 following an FBI investigation, it said. With assistance from Sony, Citibank and Japanese law enforcement, FBI investigators obtained the private key, equivalent to a password, needed to access the bitcoin address.