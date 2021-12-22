Toyota outlines its EV prospects in Latin America

Bloomberg





Toyota Motor Corp might be splashing out about US$35 billion globally on its battery electric vehicle (EV) push, but in Latin America, EVs would only comprise about 5 percent of the region’s total market by 2030, said Masahiro Inoue, the automaker’s president and chief executive officer for Latin America and the Caribbean.

A lack of government guidelines is part of the reason for the slow EV adoption, Inoue said, adding that while he has plans on his desk for 2030, authorities in Brazil — where Toyota sells most of its vehicles in the region — have not outlined a clear transport decarbonization road map.

It is important that Brazil take the lead, considering it is “one of the rare countries that has a complete automobile industry,” Inoue said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “In the southern hemisphere, only Brazil has this situation.”

A Toyota Motor Corp logo is pictured on a vehicle at a company showroom in Tokyo on Tuesday last week. Photo: Bloomberg

Neighboring nations could follow what Brazil decides, whether that is embracing a hybrid, flex-hybrid or a purely electric strategy.

Inoue expects about 6 million vehicles being sold in Latin America and the Caribbean, excluding Mexico, in 2030, with about half of those going to Brazil.

While that represents growth of 40 percent compared with this year’s levels, just 5 percent of those vehicles are expected to be EVs.

About 10 percent might be plug-in hybrids, while almost 40 percent would be so-called flexible-hybrid vehicles, or ones that have an electric engine combined with a combustion engine that can run with gasoline or ethanol.

The large chunk of flex-hybrids means Toyota should be able to start local production of some relevant parts, Inoue said.

Currently, Toyota imports the hybrid part of flex-hybrid vehicles sold in Brazil from Japan due to lack of scale.

Toyota has sold more than 25,000 flex-hybrids in Latin America, with the Corolla Cross sports-utility vehicle proving particularly popular since its March debut, Inoue said.

Uptake of that model has led Toyota to add a third shift using another 500 staff at its Sorocaba plant in Brazil.

Toyota is not the only automaker with an eye on flex-hybrids in Latin America.

Volkswagen AG in September said it plans to launch six similar models in Brazil within five years.

Nissan Motor Co is also working on ethanol-fuel-cell vehicles in the region.

Toyota global president Akio Toyoda said earlier this month that EVs can be divided into two categories depending on the energy they use: Carbon-reducing vehicles, which do not use energy from renewable sources, but which result in no carbon emissions, and carbon-neutral vehicles, which run on clean energy and achieve zero carbon emissions.