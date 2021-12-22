Micron rallies amid memory chip demand

Bloomberg





Micron Technology Inc, the largest US maker of memory chips, jumped in late trading on Monday after giving an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, helped by demand from networking, data center and automotive customers.

Sales would be about US$7.5 billion in the period ending in February, Micron said in a statement.

That compares with an average estimate among analysts of US$7.32 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra speaks via videoconference at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Nov. 19. Photo: Bloomberg

Excluding some items, profit would be about US$1.95 a share, the company said.

Analysts projected US$1.86.

Under Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra, the firm is benefiting from the use of memory chips in a wider range of products — from vehicles to home appliances.

That has made the Boise, Idaho-based company less dependent on the personal computer and smartphone market for revenue.

Demand for chips used in data center computers and industrial machinery underscored Micron’s success pushing into new areas, Mehrotra told analysts on a conference call.

More availability of other types of components is also helping PC makers begin to build more machines, improving orders from those customers. They had struggled to make enough computers to meet demand because of a shortage of parts.

Micron’s fiscal first quarter puts it on course for record annual revenue and healthy profit, Mehrotra said.

“Today it’s not just the data center — it’s all end markets that are fueling the data economy,” he said in an interview.

Memory and storage would continue to grow faster than the rest of the chip industry, propelled by these new markets, he said.

“These things are not just about calendar 2022,” he said. “They’re even beyond that.”

In the three months ended Dec. 2, the company posted revenue of US$7.69 billion, up 33 percent from a year earlier. Net income was US$2.3 billion, or US$2.04 per share.

Micron’s shares rallied as much as 7.3 percent to US$88 in extended trading following the report. They had gained 9.1 percent this year through Monday’s close, lagging behind an overall surge in chip-related stocks.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has climbed 34 percent this year.

Micron competes with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp in a memorychip market that has consolidated over the past decade.

The company is to spend US$11 billion to US$12 billion on new plants and equipment this fiscal year.