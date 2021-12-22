Australian central bank defends its tapering plan

INFLATION PRESSURE: The board said indicators suggest that economic activity is recovering strongly, while the labor market should improve in the next few months

Bloomberg





The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) yesterday said that tapering its bond-buying program at the first meeting of next year and ending it in May is consistent with existing forecasts, as policymakers presented an upbeat view of the economy.

The bank’s board discussed two other options for quantitative easing (QE). It could cease purchases in February if better-than-expected progress were made toward its employment and inflation goals, minutes of the Dec. 7 meeting released yesterday showed.

The third option was to taper in February and review again in May if progress were slower.

“These options reflected the expectation that the economy would continue to bounce back,” the minutes said. “The emergence of the Omicron variant [of SARS-CoV-2] was a new source of uncertainty, but it was not expected to derail the recovery.”

The debate comes against the backdrop of global counterparts accelerating their winding back of stimulus to counter mounting inflation pressures.

The Australian central bank’s final decision is to be announced on Feb. 1, the first meeting of next year, giving policymakers time to asses the economy, with readings on inflation, the labor market and retail sales due in coming weeks.

“Timely indicators suggested that economic activity, particularly household consumption, was recovering strongly,” the minutes showed. “Leading indicators of labor demand pointed to a strong recovery in labor market conditions in coming months.”

The board met before jobs data last week that showed record hiring last month and the unemployment rate tumbling to 4.6 percent.

Earlier this month, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said that any decision to end QE is separate from the timing of the first interest-rate hike, adding that the moves of other central banks would also have an impact on what the RBA does with QE.

The central bank yesterday reiterated that rates would not be raised from the current record low of 0.1 percent until actual inflation, not forecast, is sustainably within the central bank’s 2 to 3 percent target band.

“This will require the labor market to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently,” the RBA said in the minutes. “This is likely to take some time and the board is prepared to be patient.”

The RBA faces a shifting tide on global monetary policy.

The US Federal Reserve last week announced plans to accelerate its own taper and signaled a likely faster pace of rate rises next year.

Similar factors are playing out in Australia’s A$2.1 trillion (US$1.5 trillion) economy with jobs growth surpassing all expectations, consumer spending resurgent and business confidence strong.

However, inflation is still tepid, a major reason that the RBA has reiterated its lower-for-longer rates message.

A downside risk is possible responses amid the quickly spreading Omicron variant.

Still, the bank maintained its upbeat tone, saying that service industries were set to receive a boost.

“The outlook for travel and education exports had improved somewhat on account of the international border reopening earlier than previously assumed,” the minutes showed. “Education exports were expected to contribute to GDP growth over the coming years.”