More than 44 percent of people expect a salary increase next year due to a booming economy, a Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) survey showed on Monday.
However, 49.5 percent of respondents said they thought their salary would remain flat, while 6.2 percent expected a wage cut, the survey showed.
Of the respondents, 54.2 percent said they expected a year-end bonus of one to three months of their salary, 38.7 percent expected one month of salary and 7.1 percent expected more than three months of salary, it showed.
Cathay Financial attributed the upbeat outlook regarding raises and bonuses to the nation’s solid economy and an increase in corporate earnings this year.
However, the fast spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 weighed on the outlook regarding the economy and the willingness of respondents to make big-ticket purchases, the survey found.
Thirty-seven percent of respondents said that they expected the nation’s economy to grow further over the next six months, lower than 46 percent a month earlier, while 34 percent said they planned to increase big-ticket purchases, down from 41 percent a month earlier, the survey showed.
Given that Omicron has caused volatility in global stock markets, fewer respondents were upbeat about local equities than a month earlier, while more than half forecast that consumer prices would increase by more than 2 percent next year, the survey said.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
CLEAR VISIBILITY: GlobalWafers Inc chairwoman Doris Hsu said the company’s sales staff have to explain to customers why it can only fulfill 90 percent of their demand Order visibility at GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) extends into 2024 and its capacity for next year is fully booked, the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said yesterday. GlobalWafers is trying to squeeze out extra capacity by increasing production efficiency, but the company is still unable to satisfy customer demand for next year, company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the 41st anniversary of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區). “We have clear order visibility for 2023 and it should be okay into 2024,” Hsu said. “We do not see any signs of things slowing down