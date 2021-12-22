Electricity stability rules sought

VISA SUGGESTION: A hotelier said that the government should consider allowing business visa applications next year, but the vice premier said it would not be soon

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Heavyweight industrialists yesterday urged the government to step up efforts to ensure that the nation has a stable electricity supply, after a referendum proposal to restart construction at the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant failed.

Representatives from the Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC, 工商協進會) shared their concerns at a breakfast meeting with key policymakers, including Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津).

CNAIC chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said he shared Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) misgivings that there would be electricity shortages in the summer.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co chairman Mark Liu speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The government is lagging in its attempt to produce 20 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2025 and is now seeking to raise the contribution from natural-gas-fired generators during the transition period, Lin said.

“The practice would run counter to global efforts to lower carbon emissions and create negative impressions of Taiwanese companies amid the ongoing global supply chain realignment,” Lin told reporters after the meeting.

He pressed the government to re-examine its energy mix policy and make known how it intends to prevent power shortages while pursuing its plans to make Taiwan a carbon-neutral economy.

CNAIC would respect and accept the result of the referendum, Lin said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that pursuing net-zero carbon emissions is a joint global effort and Taiwan must catch up with the trend.

TSMC and attending companies support a shift to sources of green energy, and believe that the public and private sectors could team up to promote the cause and cooperate during the transition period, Liu said.

Formosa International Hotels Corp chairman Steven Pan (潘思亮) said that the government should consider allowing business visa applications next year as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many foreign companies are interested in investing in Taiwan and authorities should disclose criteria as soon as possible so that they can plan ahead, Pan said.

Shen said that the Cabinet would draw up a bill in the first half of next year detailing the government’s plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

However, the government voiced reservations about lifting border controls any time soon in light of an increase in infections of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.