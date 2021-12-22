Heavyweight industrialists yesterday urged the government to step up efforts to ensure that the nation has a stable electricity supply, after a referendum proposal to restart construction at the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant failed.
Representatives from the Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC, 工商協進會) shared their concerns at a breakfast meeting with key policymakers, including Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津).
CNAIC chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said he shared Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) misgivings that there would be electricity shortages in the summer.
Photo: CNA
The government is lagging in its attempt to produce 20 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2025 and is now seeking to raise the contribution from natural-gas-fired generators during the transition period, Lin said.
“The practice would run counter to global efforts to lower carbon emissions and create negative impressions of Taiwanese companies amid the ongoing global supply chain realignment,” Lin told reporters after the meeting.
He pressed the government to re-examine its energy mix policy and make known how it intends to prevent power shortages while pursuing its plans to make Taiwan a carbon-neutral economy.
CNAIC would respect and accept the result of the referendum, Lin said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that pursuing net-zero carbon emissions is a joint global effort and Taiwan must catch up with the trend.
TSMC and attending companies support a shift to sources of green energy, and believe that the public and private sectors could team up to promote the cause and cooperate during the transition period, Liu said.
Formosa International Hotels Corp chairman Steven Pan (潘思亮) said that the government should consider allowing business visa applications next year as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many foreign companies are interested in investing in Taiwan and authorities should disclose criteria as soon as possible so that they can plan ahead, Pan said.
Shen said that the Cabinet would draw up a bill in the first half of next year detailing the government’s plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.
However, the government voiced reservations about lifting border controls any time soon in light of an increase in infections of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
CLEAR VISIBILITY: GlobalWafers Inc chairwoman Doris Hsu said the company’s sales staff have to explain to customers why it can only fulfill 90 percent of their demand Order visibility at GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) extends into 2024 and its capacity for next year is fully booked, the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said yesterday. GlobalWafers is trying to squeeze out extra capacity by increasing production efficiency, but the company is still unable to satisfy customer demand for next year, company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the 41st anniversary of the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區). “We have clear order visibility for 2023 and it should be okay into 2024,” Hsu said. “We do not see any signs of things slowing down