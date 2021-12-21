TAXATION
Musk to pay billions
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, said on Twitter that he would pay more than US$11 billion in taxes this year, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service. The billionaire might face a tax bill of more than US$10 billion for this year if he exercises all of his options due to expire next year, calculations last week by Bloomberg News showed. The unusually high levy comes after Musk exercised almost 15 million options and sold millions of shares to cover the taxes related to those transactions. Tesla shares have rocketed more than 2,300 percent over the past five years.
BANKING
BMO to buy Bank of the West
The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has agreed to buy BNP Paribas SA’s Bank of the West unit for US$16.3 billion in cash, extending its banking presence in key US growth markets. The Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest by assets, said in a statement yesterday that it would fund the transaction, which should give it another 1.8 million customers when the deal closes next year, mainly with excess capital. Bloomberg previously reported that the Canadian bank had expressed interest in the unit. BNP Paribas plans to use the proceeds for a share buyback, investments and bolt-on deals, the Paris-based bank said in a separate statement.
ENERGY
Qatar, Rolls-Royce ink deal
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has reached an agreement under which Qatar would invest in the British company’s small modular reactor (SMR) business. The company had signed a deal with the oil-producing nation to invest billions in green engineering projects. The latest move would see Rolls-Royce give up some of its stake in the SMR project, as Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is to take a 10 percent equity share, the Daily Telegraph reported. Qatar would invest ￡85 million (US$112.24 million) in Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd, the unit created for the project. The Rolls-Royce SMR business is now fully funded, the company said in the statement.
E-COMMERCE
Cars24 doubles valuation
India’s Cars24 Services Pvt closed a US$400 million fundraising round that valued the e-commerce platform at US$3.3 billion, almost double its valuation in September. The firm, founded in 2015 and operating internationally across Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand, closed a US$300 million Series G round led by Alpha Wave Capital, alongside US$100 million in debt, it said in a statement yesterday. The move follows a US$450 million round three months earlier that was led by Softbank Group Corp. Cars24 offers a platform for users to buy, sell and finance transactions of used vehicles.
ENTERTAINMENT
Disney back on YouTube TV
YouTube TV began restoring access to Walt Disney Co content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend. YouTube on Sunday told viewers that they were restoring service, so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney, such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations. During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content, including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over their contract, which expired late on Friday.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said it plans to invest NT$17 billion (US$611.2 million) in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in a 15-hectare “Mega Site” in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) Kaohsiung center. The Mega Site is to be the first of its kind globally for Merck KGaA, which is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The group is “a leading science and technology company [that] operates across Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics,” its Web site says. Merck Group Taiwan was established in 1989. “I want to point out that this is the largest investment program that Merck has