World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TAXATION

Musk to pay billions

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, said on Twitter that he would pay more than US$11 billion in taxes this year, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service. The billionaire might face a tax bill of more than US$10 billion for this year if he exercises all of his options due to expire next year, calculations last week by Bloomberg News showed. The unusually high levy comes after Musk exercised almost 15 million options and sold millions of shares to cover the taxes related to those transactions. Tesla shares have rocketed more than 2,300 percent over the past five years.

BANKING

BMO to buy Bank of the West

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has agreed to buy BNP Paribas SA’s Bank of the West unit for US$16.3 billion in cash, extending its banking presence in key US growth markets. The Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest by assets, said in a statement yesterday that it would fund the transaction, which should give it another 1.8 million customers when the deal closes next year, mainly with excess capital. Bloomberg previously reported that the Canadian bank had expressed interest in the unit. BNP Paribas plans to use the proceeds for a share buyback, investments and bolt-on deals, the Paris-based bank said in a separate statement.

ENERGY

Qatar, Rolls-Royce ink deal

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has reached an agreement under which Qatar would invest in the British company’s small modular reactor (SMR) business. The company had signed a deal with the oil-producing nation to invest billions in green engineering projects. The latest move would see Rolls-Royce give up some of its stake in the SMR project, as Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is to take a 10 percent equity share, the Daily Telegraph reported. Qatar would invest ￡85 million (US$112.24 million) in Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd, the unit created for the project. The Rolls-Royce SMR business is now fully funded, the company said in the statement.

E-COMMERCE

Cars24 doubles valuation

India’s Cars24 Services Pvt closed a US$400 million fundraising round that valued the e-commerce platform at US$3.3 billion, almost double its valuation in September. The firm, founded in 2015 and operating internationally across Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand, closed a US$300 million Series G round led by Alpha Wave Capital, alongside US$100 million in debt, it said in a statement yesterday. The move follows a US$450 million round three months earlier that was led by Softbank Group Corp. Cars24 offers a platform for users to buy, sell and finance transactions of used vehicles.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney back on YouTube TV

YouTube TV began restoring access to Walt Disney Co content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend. YouTube on Sunday told viewers that they were restoring service, so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney, such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations. During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content, including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over their contract, which expired late on Friday.