Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut its forecast for US economic growth after US Senator Joe Manchin rejected US President Joe Biden’s US$2 trillion tax-and-spend program, leaving Democrats with few options for reviving the economic agenda.
Goldman said in a research note on Sunday that the likely failure of Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) legislation had prompted it to lower forecasts for US GDP growth for next year from 3 to 2 percent in the first quarter, from 3.5 to 3 percent in the second and from 3 to 2.75 percent in the third.
“We recently put the probability of a modified version of the BBB legislation passing at slightly better than even, but, in light of Manchin’s comments, the odds have clearly declined and we will remove the assumption from our forecast,” Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Manchin’s announcement caught the White House off guard, following weeks of negotiations with Biden and just one day after the US Senate adjourned for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.
The Biden administration must now determine whether it can salvage some of the tax-and-spending bill to address Manchin’s demands, while maintaining the support of the rest of the Democratic caucus.
Goldman forecast that the US consumer price index would in the next few months reach as high as 7 percent before monetary easing means that the inflation concerns of Manchin and others are likely to persist, making passage of the legislation more difficult.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is also likely to shift political attention back to virus-related issues and away from long-term reforms, Goldman added.
In terms of monetary policy, it said that most US Federal Reserve officials likely expected the BBB legislation, or something like it, to become law.
A failure to pass it “would introduce some risk” to Goldman’s expectation that the US Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee would deliver the first interest-rate hike in March.
There “is still a good chance” that the US Congress enacts a much smaller set of fiscal proposals dealing with manufacturing incentives and supply-chain issues, Goldman added.
“There is also still a chance that Congress retroactively extends the expanded child tax credit, with some modifications, although we think the odds of this occurring are less than even,” Goldman said.
