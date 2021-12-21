Global M&As surpass US$5tn

ALL-TIME HIGH: Morgan Stanley Americas M&A cohead Tom Miles said strong stock markets correspond with a positive economic outlook and high CEO confidence

Reuters, LONDON and HONG KONG





Global merger and acquisitions (M&As) this year shattered all-time records, comfortably erasing the high-water mark that was set nearly 15 years ago, as an abundance of capital and sky-high valuations fueled frenetic levels of dealmaking.

The value of M&As globally topped US$5 trillion for the first time, with volumes rising 63 percent to US$5.63 trillion by Thursday, according to Dealogic data, easily surpassing the record of US$4.42 trillion in 2007, before the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

“Corporate balance sheets are incredibly healthy, sitting on US$2 trillion of cash in the US alone — and access to capital remains widely available at historically low costs,” said Chris Roop, who coheads North America M&A at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technology and healthcare, which typically account for the biggest share of the M&A market, led the way again this year, driven partly by pent-up demand from last year when the pace of M&A activity fell to a three-year low due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies rushed to raise funds from stock or bond offerings, large corporates took advantage of booming equity markets to use their own stock as acquisition currency and financial sponsors swooped on publicly listed companies.

Robust corporate earnings and an overall bright economic outlook also gave chief executives the confidence to pursue large, transformative deals, despite potential headwinds, such as inflationary pressure.

“Strong equity markets are a key driver of M&A. When stock prices are high, that usually corresponds with a positive economic outlook and high CEO confidence,” said Tom Miles, cohead of Americas M&A at Morgan Stanley.

Overall deal volumes in the US this year nearly doubled to US$2.61 trillion, Dealogic data showed, while dealmaking jumped 47 percent to US$1.26 trillion in Europe and rose 37 percent to US$1.27 trillion in the Asia-Pacific region.

“While China cross-border activity has been modest, corporates from other Asian countries have stepped up to buy global assets. We expect to see this trend continue, especially for deals in Europe and the United States,” said Raghav Maliah, global vice chairman of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

A number of the year’s biggest transactions — AT&T Inc’s US$43 billion deal with Discovery Inc and the US$34 billion leveraged buyout of Medline Industries Inc — were announced during the first half of the year.

However, the pace of dealmaking showed no signs of slowing in the second half.

On Nov. 21, KKR & Co made a bid approach for Italy’s biggest telecom, Telecom Italia SpA — valuing it at about US$40 billion, including net debt — in what would rank as the biggest-ever private equity buyout in Europe and the second-largest globally if it goes through.

Easy availability of financing drove private equity deals, with volumes more than doubling from last year to a record US$985.2 billion, Dealogic data showed.

“The question is whether the prices being paid now will continue to make sense over time,” said Luigi de Vecchi, chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa banking capital markets advisory at Citigroup Inc.

Pressured to make their businesses greener and more climate-friendly, company executives have been hunting for targets with the right climate credentials.

“Along with technology and digital transformation, sustainability is here to stay and is a key focus for most boardrooms,” De Vecchi said.

After a year of lockdowns, Wall Street’s top investment banks are pressuring their dealmakers.

“This year, we’re set to exceed US$100 billion in global investment banking fees,” said Berthold Fuerst, global cohead of M&A at Deutsche Bank AG.

“There has been unprecedented demand for almost every single investment banking product,” he said.

Breaking up conglomerates also proved to be a lucrative business for investment banks.

The “deal flow” is showing no sign of slowing down, as companies and investors rush to sign deals ahead of possible interest rate hikes. Nonetheless, bankers expect dealmaking activity to remain robust.

“I don’t think upward movement in interest rates alone is going to be the catalyst that sidetracks the M&A market,” Miles said.