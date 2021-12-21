China’s central bank yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in nearly two years in a bid to kick-start growth in the world’s No. 2 economy as it creaks under the impact of a real-estate crisis and COVID-19 outbreaks.
The People’s Bank of China said in a statement that it had lowered the loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.8 percent from 3.85 percent last month.
The move marks the first reduction of the rate — which guides how much interest commercial banks charge to corporate borrowers — since April last year.
Photo: Reuters
It also follows the bank’s decision earlier this month to lower the amount of cash that lenders must hold in reserve, which it said would release 1.2 trillion yuan (US$188 billion) into the economy.
“Today’s cut will immediately feed through to outstanding floating-rate business loans and should also lead to cheaper loans for new fixed-rate borrowers,” Capital Economics chief Asia economist Mark Williams said.
“We expect a cut to the five-year LPR before long, which will make mortgages slightly cheaper and help official efforts support housing demand,” he added.
The reduction comes despite concerns about inflation, with factory gate prices rising at levels last seen in the mid-1990s.
Oanda Corp analyst Jeffrey Halley said that China “appears to be blinking in the face of slowing growth next year.”
“Far more loans are based on the one-year LPR than the five-year, so the move is a concrete signal that China is moving into supportive monetary policy,” he added.
China’s growth this year has slowed due to headwinds from a festering debt crisis in its property sector and localized COVID-19 outbreaks.
The real-estate industry — a major growth driver — remains a cause for concern, with several large companies, including China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), defaulting on bond repayments in the past few weeks.
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團) yesterday said that it had appointed financial and legal advisers after missing multiple offshore debt payments.
The real-estate company has been in negotiations with bondholders on a debt-restructuring plan, a company stock exchange filing said.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 in the nation’s eastern and southern industrial hubs have also caused some districts to shut down, and forced hundreds of thousands of people into quarantine and other restrictions.
Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said that the LPR cut is “too small to be impactful.”
“The real drags on the Chinese economy are the supply-side shock due to the rising costs of China’s ‘COVID zero’ strategy in containing waves of the coronavirus, slowing export growth, and the worsening property sector,” he said.
Addressing these bottlenecks requires “much more aggressive easing and stimulus measures,” Lu added.
