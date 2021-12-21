Adimmune Corp (國光生技) has an upbeat outlook for its flu vaccine business next year, chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) told a media briefing in Taipei yesterday.
The company expects to obtain marketing approval from the Chinese regulator for its quadrivalent flu vaccine in the first quarter of next year, with more approvals likely from regulators in Jordan and Pakistan later in the year, Chan said.
An application for market approval typically takes 12 to 18 months in those countries, Adimmune said.
Photo: CNA
Chan said he expects the company to receive orders for 5 million doses from China, which is a large market for flu vaccines.
Adimmune aims to expand in Russia by supplying more of the substance used in its quadrivalent flu vaccine to local biopharmaceutical company NPO Petrovax Pharm LLC, Chan said.
Adimmune is also preparing an application for market approval in Mexico, which would be its first market in South America, he said.
While the WHO recommends a different composition for influenza vaccines used in the northern hemisphere than for those used in the southern hemisphere, Adimmune, whose vaccines are currently only used in the north, is confident that it could produce vaccines for the south, as it would only involve adjusting the strain, Chan said.
Chan also told reporters that the company has begun recruiting participants in Indonesia for phase 2 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Participants would receive a first vaccine dose next month and an interim analysis could be conducted in June next year, Chan added.
If the phase 2 human trials proceed smoothly, the company would apply to conduct phase three clinical trials in Indonesia, which would involve recruiting 30,000 participants and might cost NT$2 billion (US$71.84 million), Chan said.
Some conglomerates in Southeast Asia have shown interest in investing in the project, he added.
Adimmune said it would not seek emergency use authorization for the vaccine, but would instead apply for marketing approval.
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Saturday said it would acquire US-based Universal Instruments Corp for US$88.9 million. Taking over the precision automation solutions company would boost Delta’s smart manufacturing and industrial automation capabilities, and generate substantial research-and-development and customer base synergies, the Taipei-based firm said. “Universal Instruments has a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business,” Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said. Headquartered in Conklin, New York, Universal designs and manufactures automation and assembly equipment solutions for electronics manufacturers. The
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said it plans to invest NT$17 billion (US$611.2 million) in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in a 15-hectare “Mega Site” in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) Kaohsiung center. The Mega Site is to be the first of its kind globally for Merck KGaA, which is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The group is “a leading science and technology company [that] operates across Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics,” its Web site says. Merck Group Taiwan was established in 1989. “I want to point out that this is the largest investment program that Merck has