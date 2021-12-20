Headwinds expected for Asia IPOs

After a bumper year of stock listings, Asian companies might find it hard to repeat the success next year given the prospect of rising interest rates and China’s tightening grip on big tech.

Thanks to a blistering first six months of this year amid a global boom, initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region have reached US$190 billion so far this year, already a record and up 31 percent from the whole of last year.

However, the momentum has weakened notably in the past few months, as Beijing escalated a regulatory assault on private enterprises, putting major deals on hold and injecting uncertainties into next year.

Bankers say they expect Asia’s IPO market to be less frenzied and more balanced next year, as higher inflation erodes valuations of tech firms and tighter US monetary policy reduces the supply of idle cash.

The listings landscape might also look more diverse, with South Korea and India charging ahead, and industries from clean energy to financial services filling the void left by once-dominant Chinese tech firms.

“Markets in 2022 are going to face a more normalized environment,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc Asia ex-Japan enterprise content management cohead William Smiley said. “Withdrawal of fiscal and monetary stimulus, coupled with expectations for higher inflation may challenge risk assets, including equity markets.”

Beijing’s tight scrutiny of its tech firms — on issues from data security to a loophole long used by companies to list overseas — is also expected to continue to slow the pace of fundraising from the sector.

This, plus the secondary market’s sluggish performance, has pushed Hong Kong, a popular destination for Chinese tech firms, out of the world’s top three listing venues.

Several companies, from snack producer Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd (衛龍美味全球控股) to Apple Inc’s supplier Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd (伯恩光學), have pushed back share offerings in the territory, a development set to make the last three months of this year the weakest fourth quarter since 2018 for Asian IPOs.

Picking up the slack could be Chinese firms not affected by Beijing’s regulatory clampdown or beneficiaries of the nation’s development priorities, including new energy providers and electric automakers.

The new year should see a more varied group of companies coming to the market, Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific equity capital markets cohead Magnus Andersson said. “It’s not only consumer, Internet and tech, it’s also more industrials and financial institutions,” he added.