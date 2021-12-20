Fuel prices to rise by NT$0.1 this week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The nation’s two major refiners yesterday said they would increase domestic fuel prices for a second consecutive week after global crude oil prices continued to rise.

Gasoline and diesel prices are to rise by NT$0.1 per liter this week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced in separate statements.

Effective today, prices at CPC stations would be NT$27.7, NT$29.2 and NT$31.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$25.7 per liter.

Prices at Formosa stations would increase to NT$27.7, NT$29.1 and NT$31.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$25.5 per liter.

Formosa said international oil prices were last week affected by the International Energy Agency’s downward revision of global crude oil demand forecasts for the rest of this month and next year.

In its monthly report issued on Tuesday, the agency revised down its oil demand outlook by about 100,000 barrels per day until the end of next year, as it expected that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would weigh on global demand.

However, oil prices moved up later last week after the US reported a higher-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories and the US Federal Reserve’s positive growth forecasts, Formosa said.

The global oil market was last week also affected by China reporting its first Omicron case and that US shale oil production is projected to increase to 8.44 million barrels per day next month, CPC said.