The nation’s two major refiners yesterday said they would increase domestic fuel prices for a second consecutive week after global crude oil prices continued to rise.
Gasoline and diesel prices are to rise by NT$0.1 per liter this week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced in separate statements.
Effective today, prices at CPC stations would be NT$27.7, NT$29.2 and NT$31.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$25.7 per liter.
Prices at Formosa stations would increase to NT$27.7, NT$29.1 and NT$31.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$25.5 per liter.
Formosa said international oil prices were last week affected by the International Energy Agency’s downward revision of global crude oil demand forecasts for the rest of this month and next year.
In its monthly report issued on Tuesday, the agency revised down its oil demand outlook by about 100,000 barrels per day until the end of next year, as it expected that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would weigh on global demand.
However, oil prices moved up later last week after the US reported a higher-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories and the US Federal Reserve’s positive growth forecasts, Formosa said.
The global oil market was last week also affected by China reporting its first Omicron case and that US shale oil production is projected to increase to 8.44 million barrels per day next month, CPC said.
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said it plans to invest NT$17 billion (US$611.2 million) in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in a 15-hectare “Mega Site” in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) Kaohsiung center. The Mega Site is to be the first of its kind globally for Merck KGaA, which is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The group is “a leading science and technology company [that] operates across Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics,” its Web site says. Merck Group Taiwan was established in 1989. “I want to point out that this is the largest investment program that Merck has