The government should step up efforts in green energy development to stay in line with global trends and meet increasing demand for electricity, a business representative and academic said yesterday.
The remarks were made after two referendum initiatives challenging the government’s energy policy failed to pass on Saturday.
The questions asked whether construction of the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) should be restarted and whether a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) should be relocated away from nearby algal reefs.
Photo: CNA
The measures lost by narrow margins, and turnout was too low to meet the threshold required to pass even if the “yes” votes had outnumbered “no” votes.
The government has set a policy of phasing out nuclear power by 2025 with a targeted energy mix of 50 percent natural gas, 30 percent coal and 20 percent renewables.
Lin Por-fong (林伯豐), chairman of the Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (工商協進會), said that energy remains a thorny issue for Taiwan as the nation would find it difficult to generate 20 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.
Even if the country reaches its 50 percent natural gas goal by then, natural gas is still a fossil fuel that emits substantial amounts of carbon, and its price is soaring, he said.
State-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) could lose NT$400 billion (US$14.4 billion) this year because of the rising price of natural gas, the company forecast last month.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Saturday said that it would require CPC to proceed with the LNG terminal project as scheduled, while trying to protect the algal reefs, as this would be necessary to meet the government’s power goals.
General Chamber of Commerce (全國商總) chairman Paul Hsu (許舒博) said corporate demand for power would likely increase.
“What we care about is whether stable electricity supply can be guaranteed,” regardless of the referendum results, he said.
There are many methods to meet power demand, such as increasing the share of renewable energy, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (中小企業協會) chairman Lee Yu-chia (李育家) said.
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said it was imperative for Taiwan to ratchet up development of green energy in light of rising demand for electricity.
The government should publish a report on its intended path to net-zero emissions as soon as possible to help the public and businesses to adapt to the situation, he said.
It should also study the feasibility of launching a carbon emissions trading market aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, given that the EU would likely soon introduce a carbon border tax on imports of carbon-intensive products, he said.
The government should also invest in research and development of carbon capture technology to accelerate the nation’s transition to sustainable energy, he said.
Regarding Taiwan’s energy development, Chang added that natural gas emits less carbon than coal or oil, making it a suitable “bridge fuel” that can help reduce emissions.
