STABLE ECONOMIC POLICIES: Putting the referendums behind would boost the stock market and ‘help the nation return to the international community,’ an analyst said

Market watchers said they were positive about the performance of local equities after all four referendum items were on Saturday rejected by a narrow margin, which helped clear uncertainty in the market over the government’s economic policies.

Although President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration would be able to continue its policies on pork imports and energy transition following the vote, stock market movement still depends on corporate earnings and the nation’s economic fundamentals, analysts said.

Despite a low turnout, voters rejected four referendum questions which asked whether to ban imports of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocate a liquefied natural gas terminal project off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), restart construction of the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and hold referendums alongside elections.

Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河), chairman of the Chinese-language Wealth Magazine, said that some dark clouds were hovering over the nation after the referendums were initiated, but the skies are beginning to clear with the results.

“It will bring a positive force to Taiwan’s future economic development and help the nation return to the international community,” Hsieh wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “The momentum of the stock market will also rise. It is also a time for Taiwan’s economic rebirth.”

President Capital Management Co (統一投顧) chairman Li Fang-kuo (黎方國) agreed, telling the Central News Agency on Saturday that the outcome dispersed many uncertainties, which is good for the stock market.

On Friday, the TAIEX closed up 0.15 percent at 17,812.59 points. So far this year, the index has risen 20.91 percent, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Compared with US equities, Taiwanese stocks have fared relatively well this year, which Li attributed to corporate earnings and the nation’s macroeconomic environment.

While some other factors caused short-term fluctuations, their effects were limited, he said.

The central bank on Thursday raised its GDP growth forecast to 6.03 percent for this year and predicted a 4.03 percent increase for next year. The upward revisions came after the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics on Nov. 26 raised its forecast for GDP growth to 6.09 percent and predicted a 4.15 percent expansion for next year.

Li said the numbers suggest that the economy would remain solid next year.

As for corporate earnings, listed companies are expected to make a combined profit of NT$4.1 trillion (US$147.59 billion) this year, which would expand 5 percent to NT$4.3 trillion next year, he said.

President Capital focuses on stocks in the financial sector, as their valuation might benefit from potential monetary normalization by central banks next year, particularly the US Federal Reserve, as well as “Apple concept stocks,” stocks with high dividend yield, and those that have greater exposure to the “metaverse” and electric vehicle market.

Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰) said the referendum results would have little impact on the stock market, as investors care more about issues related to listed companies’ operations.

A recent correction in the TAIEX has more to do with capital flow, he said.

As the Fed has signaled an intention to move toward monetary tightening next year, it would cause capital to flow back to the US, causing the US dollar to rise and place pressure on local market liquidity in the short term, Tsai said.

Taiwanese stocks would still face a period of consolidation in the near term, but buying opportunities would emerge as soon as the TAIEX approaches its monthly moving average of 17,678 points to limit the market’s downside, Cathay Futures said, adding that local stocks would have greater momentum as more foreign institutional investors shift to the buy side.

Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association chairman Jeff Chang (張錫) on Thursday said he remains positive about local equities.

Chang told the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) that the price-to-earnings ratio on the Taiwan Stock Exchange is relatively low, but the dividend yield ratio remains high among listed companies.

Listed companies would also continue to benefit from a shortage of semiconductors, rising business opportunities related to 5G and electric vehicles, as well as the arrival of metaverse-based applications, Chang said.