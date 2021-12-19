Asian shares mostly lower

AP, BANGKOK





Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging COVID-19 cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined, but shares in Taipei, Seoul and Sydney rose.

US shares dropped a day after the US Federal Reserve said it was preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation.

Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation, while the European Central Bank still plans to trim its COVID-19 stimulus, but not abruptly.

The Bank of Japan on Friday said that it would reduce some of its COVID-19 support measures, reducing purchases of corporate bonds to pre-crisis levels after March.

It also extended by six months extra support for lending to small companies, but its board meeting otherwise kept its ultra-loose monetary policy mostly unchanged.

Unlike other major economies, inflation is not a big concern, Capital Economics analyst Marcel Thieliant said in a commentary.

The Bank of Japan has been trying and failing for years to attain an inflation target of 2 percent.

“The upshot is that the Bank of Japan will remain among the few central banks that won’t tighten policy for the foreseeable future,” Thieliant said.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.79 percent to 28,545.68, but posted a weekly increase of 0.38 percent, while the broader TOPIX declined 1.42 percent to 1,984.47, up 0.46 percent on the week.

The TAIEX rose 0.15 percent on Friday to 17,812.59, but lost 0.08 percent from a week earlier, while Seoul’s KOSPI recovered from earlier losses, gaining 0.38 percent to 3,017.73, a weekly increase of 0.25 percent.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.11 percent higher to 7,304, but posted a weekly loss of 0.67 percent.

The Hang Seng index closed down 1.2 percent at 23,192.63 points, its lowest close since May 28 last year, and a 3.35 percent drop from a week earlier, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 1.16 percent to 3,632.36, a weekly decline of 0.93 percent.

Tensions between the US and China were in the spotlight after the US Congress approved legislation barring all imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor.

Additional reporting by staff writer, with Reuters