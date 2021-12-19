Omicron worries pull Europe shares down

Reuters





Banks and luxury stocks led declines on Friday, pushing European shares into the red for the week, which saw hawkish signals from a flurry of major central banks and rising worries about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.56 percent to 473.9 after rallying on Thursday, when the European Central Bank reined in stimulus slightly, but promised to support the economy.

The Bank of England unexpectedly hiked rates on Thursday, a day after the US Federal Reserve signaled plans to tighten rates next year.

As markets still digest the European Central Bank decision, banks fell, with eurozone bond yields also on the decline.

The STOXX 600 lost 0.35 percent on the week and is now more than 3 percent down from record highs scaled last month.

“Macro concerns might be playing a part, but a lot of investors have been edging towards the door for some days now, and the lack of any lasting bounce in stocks this week has meant that more are looking for ways to book gains ahead of the two volume-light weeks,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

Underscoring recent hawkish moves by central banks, data showed eurozone inflation surged to its highest rate on record last month.

Germany’s blue-chip DAX dropped 0.67 percent to 15,531.69, posting a weekly decline of 0.59 percent, after a survey showed business morale declined for a sixth month, as Europe’s largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions.

European countries on Friday prepared to impose further restrictions on travel and more, but travel stocks surged 2.3 percent with airlines in the lead.

HSBC Holdings PLC said expects the scientific consensus on Omicron to emerge soon, making travel restrictions more predictable and uniform across countries, which it said should allow for recovery in the European airline sector.

London’s FTSE outperformed, rising 0.13 percent to 7,269.92 as miners and retailers rallied, but dropped 0.3 percent from a week earlier, while a slide in luxury stocks saw France’s CAC 40 drop 1.12 percent to 6,926.63, down 0.93 percent on the week.

Auto stocks dropped 2.7 percent after European industry data showed the number of new vehicles registered dropped 17.5 percent last month on the heels of a global semiconductor shortage and supply snags.

Airbus SE gained 1.7 percent after completing its third big win in 36 hours at the expense of the Boeing Co, with an Air France-KLM SA deal.

