Banks and luxury stocks led declines on Friday, pushing European shares into the red for the week, which saw hawkish signals from a flurry of major central banks and rising worries about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.56 percent to 473.9 after rallying on Thursday, when the European Central Bank reined in stimulus slightly, but promised to support the economy.
The Bank of England unexpectedly hiked rates on Thursday, a day after the US Federal Reserve signaled plans to tighten rates next year.
As markets still digest the European Central Bank decision, banks fell, with eurozone bond yields also on the decline.
The STOXX 600 lost 0.35 percent on the week and is now more than 3 percent down from record highs scaled last month.
“Macro concerns might be playing a part, but a lot of investors have been edging towards the door for some days now, and the lack of any lasting bounce in stocks this week has meant that more are looking for ways to book gains ahead of the two volume-light weeks,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
Underscoring recent hawkish moves by central banks, data showed eurozone inflation surged to its highest rate on record last month.
Germany’s blue-chip DAX dropped 0.67 percent to 15,531.69, posting a weekly decline of 0.59 percent, after a survey showed business morale declined for a sixth month, as Europe’s largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions.
European countries on Friday prepared to impose further restrictions on travel and more, but travel stocks surged 2.3 percent with airlines in the lead.
HSBC Holdings PLC said expects the scientific consensus on Omicron to emerge soon, making travel restrictions more predictable and uniform across countries, which it said should allow for recovery in the European airline sector.
London’s FTSE outperformed, rising 0.13 percent to 7,269.92 as miners and retailers rallied, but dropped 0.3 percent from a week earlier, while a slide in luxury stocks saw France’s CAC 40 drop 1.12 percent to 6,926.63, down 0.93 percent on the week.
Auto stocks dropped 2.7 percent after European industry data showed the number of new vehicles registered dropped 17.5 percent last month on the heels of a global semiconductor shortage and supply snags.
Airbus SE gained 1.7 percent after completing its third big win in 36 hours at the expense of the Boeing Co, with an Air France-KLM SA deal.
Additional reporting by staff writer
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
REPLACEMENT? Apple’s interest in hiring talent in a particular technology is usually bad news for existing suppliers, as the firm seeks to make more components in-house Apple Inc is hiring engineers for a new office in southern California to develop wireless chips that could eventually replace components supplied by Broadcom Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc. The company is seeking a few dozen people to develop wireless chips in Irvine, where Broadcom, Skyworks and other companies have offices. Recent job listings show that Apple wants employees with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors. It is part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing