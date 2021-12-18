UNITED KINGDOM
Retail sales beat estimates
Retail sales rose more strongly than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and an absence of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that closed many stores a year earlier. Retail sales rose 1.4 percent last month and were 4.7 percent higher than a year earlier, Office for National Statistics figures showed yesterday. Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that sales volumes would rise by 0.8 percent on the month and be 4.2 percent higher than a year earlier. Yesterday’s figures pre-date the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the kingdom, which the Bank of England on Thursday said could lead to a rebound of demand for consumer goods — some of which are in short supply due to supply-chain difficulties.
AUTOMAKERS
European sales fall 20.5%
Europe’s automobile industry is facing a worse year, with sales falling a fifth straight month amid a global shortage of electronic chips used in new models. European sales fell 20.5 percent year-on-year to 713,346 units, the worst slump since 1993, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said yesterday. Although economic activity bounced back relatively strongly in the first 11 months of the year compared with last year, auto sales on the continent stagnated, falling 0.04 percent. “The impact of the microchip shortage on vehicle output dragged the EU’s year-to-date sales performance into negative territory despite 2020’s record low base for comparison,” the ACEA said in a statement. German registrations dived 31.7 percent, while Italian and Polish sales were off by one-quarter. Sales also fell 12.3 percent in Spain, 17.1 percent in Belgium and 3.2 percent in France.
LOGISTICS
FedEx sales, profit soar
US courier giant FedEx on Thursday reported higher-than-expected turnover and profit, despite rising labor costs, and raised its earnings forecast for the year. The company’s turnover rose 14 percent to US$23.5 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$22.47 billion. All the group’s sectors benefited from the growth surge, from the urgent delivery service of FedEx Express to the ordinary transport of mail and parcels in FedEx Ground. The company’s freight service showed the highest growth rates over the year, up 17.5 percent. However, a labor shortage caused disruptions, and raised labor and transport costs, the group said in a statement. Additional costs rose to about US$470 million compared with a year earlier.
AUTOMAKERS
Musk sells more shares
Elon Musk has sold more than three-quarters of the Tesla Inc shares he would need to offload to make good on a pledge to cut 10 percent of his stake in the company. In the second round of disposals this week, Musk sold 934,091 shares for more than US$884 million, according to regulatory filings dated on Thursday. The sales were to pay for taxes on the exercise of 2.2 million options. The world’s richest person has been on a selling spree since he asked his Twitter followers on Nov. 6 whether he should offload 10 percent of his Tesla stake, to which the majority answered “yes.” At the same time, he has been exercising options, something he had said he was likely to do toward the end of the year and had set up a trading plan for. Musk has now sold 12.9 million shares for US$13.6 billion, while exercising 17 million of the derivatives. The 10 percent threshold would represent about 17 million shares without taking into account the exercisable options.
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said it plans to invest NT$17 billion (US$611.2 million) in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in a 15-hectare “Mega Site” in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) Kaohsiung center. The Mega Site is to be the first of its kind globally for Merck KGaA, which is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The group is “a leading science and technology company [that] operates across Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics,” its Web site says. Merck Group Taiwan was established in 1989. “I want to point out that this is the largest investment program that Merck has
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing