World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Retail sales beat estimates

Retail sales rose more strongly than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and an absence of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that closed many stores a year earlier. Retail sales rose 1.4 percent last month and were 4.7 percent higher than a year earlier, Office for National Statistics figures showed yesterday. Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that sales volumes would rise by 0.8 percent on the month and be 4.2 percent higher than a year earlier. Yesterday’s figures pre-date the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the kingdom, which the Bank of England on Thursday said could lead to a rebound of demand for consumer goods — some of which are in short supply due to supply-chain difficulties.

AUTOMAKERS

European sales fall 20.5%

Europe’s automobile industry is facing a worse year, with sales falling a fifth straight month amid a global shortage of electronic chips used in new models. European sales fell 20.5 percent year-on-year to 713,346 units, the worst slump since 1993, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said yesterday. Although economic activity bounced back relatively strongly in the first 11 months of the year compared with last year, auto sales on the continent stagnated, falling 0.04 percent. “The impact of the microchip shortage on vehicle output dragged the EU’s year-to-date sales performance into negative territory despite 2020’s record low base for comparison,” the ACEA said in a statement. German registrations dived 31.7 percent, while Italian and Polish sales were off by one-quarter. Sales also fell 12.3 percent in Spain, 17.1 percent in Belgium and 3.2 percent in France.

LOGISTICS

FedEx sales, profit soar

US courier giant FedEx on Thursday reported higher-than-expected turnover and profit, despite rising labor costs, and raised its earnings forecast for the year. The company’s turnover rose 14 percent to US$23.5 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$22.47 billion. All the group’s sectors benefited from the growth surge, from the urgent delivery service of FedEx Express to the ordinary transport of mail and parcels in FedEx Ground. The company’s freight service showed the highest growth rates over the year, up 17.5 percent. However, a labor shortage caused disruptions, and raised labor and transport costs, the group said in a statement. Additional costs rose to about US$470 million compared with a year earlier.

AUTOMAKERS

Musk sells more shares

Elon Musk has sold more than three-quarters of the Tesla Inc shares he would need to offload to make good on a pledge to cut 10 percent of his stake in the company. In the second round of disposals this week, Musk sold 934,091 shares for more than US$884 million, according to regulatory filings dated on Thursday. The sales were to pay for taxes on the exercise of 2.2 million options. The world’s richest person has been on a selling spree since he asked his Twitter followers on Nov. 6 whether he should offload 10 percent of his Tesla stake, to which the majority answered “yes.” At the same time, he has been exercising options, something he had said he was likely to do toward the end of the year and had set up a trading plan for. Musk has now sold 12.9 million shares for US$13.6 billion, while exercising 17 million of the derivatives. The 10 percent threshold would represent about 17 million shares without taking into account the exercisable options.