Fitch, Moody’s downgrade Shimao Group’s ratings

Bloomberg





Two credit-rating agencies yesterday downgraded Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (世茂集團控股), highlighting the growing stress at the embattled Chinese property developer.

Shimao Group lost its investment-grade status at Fitch Ratings, which lowered its assessment of the firm for the first time since 2012, citing weak sales and “unfavorable” financing conditions. Moody’s Investors Service cut Shimao Group deeper into junk on increased refinancing risks.

Record plunges in Shimao Group’s shares and bonds this week have triggered concern that contagion is spreading from junk-rated rivals, including China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團). Its higher rating meant many of Shimao Group’s bonds are held by investors who have much lower tolerance for defaults than those who dabble in firms like Evergrande.

Shimao Group’s bonds pared earlier gains triggered by signs authorities were working to ease its cash crunch, while its shares closed 4.9 percent lower.

China’s financial regulator is coordinating negotiations between Shimao Group and some trust firms for loan extensions, people familiar with the matter said.

Separately, the company on Wednesday wired 31.4 million yuan (US$4.9 million) to repay a local note due yesterday, an exchange filing showed.

Fitch downgraded Shimao Group’s rating to “BB” from “BBB,” and its ratings have been placed on negative watch.

“Negative news flow related to the company has diminished investor confidence, which could constrain Shimao’s refinancing channels and add to liquidity pressure,” Fitch said in a statement.

Moody’s downgraded Shimao Group’s long-term rating to “Ba3” from “Ba1,” while its ratings remain on negative watch.

“The rating downgrade reflects Shimao’s increased refinancing risk due to its constrained funding access and sizeable debt maturities over the next six to 12 months,” Moody’s analyst Celine Yang said.