EU leaders fail to agree on addressing energy crunch

Bloomberg





EU leaders on Thursday failed to reach a deal on how to react to the unprecedented gas crisis that sent energy prices to record levels after Poland and the Czech Republic demanded stronger action to cap the costs of pollution.

After two rounds of heated talks at a summit in Brussels, the heads of government dropped plans to adopt a statement on the energy crunch.

The differences in their assessments of the spike in power, natural gas and emissions costs proved insurmountable, two diplomats with knowledge of the talks said.

A planned regulation by the EU’s executive arm on how to classify nuclear energy and gas in the bloc’s green rulebook was also a contentious issue.

Most countries in the 27-nation bloc have already taken national measures to blunt the impact of the crisis on businesses and consumers, including tax cuts and direct support for the most vulnerable households.

With no signs of easing, the rally is stoking concerns about inflation and risks to the economic recovery as gas shipments from Russia, the EU’s biggest supplier, remain limited.

Carbon permits in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) rose to a record 90.75 euros (US$102.88) per tonne last week and are trading almost 150 percent higher this year.

Power prices have also hit all-time highs.

“The EU ETS fell over and is not working,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after the summit.

“I hope that today Poland, with some support from other countries, successfully inspired the European Commission and other nations to rethink the system,” Morawiecki added.

The EU emissions cap-and-trade program imposes decreasing pollution limits on more than 11,000 installations owned by manufacturers, power generators and airlines.

The bloc is currently discussing a deep reform of the market to align the program with stricter climate targets for 2030. It involves accelerating the emissions cuts, a move that would make permits more scarce.

Earlier during the debate, Morawiecki blamed financial investors for driving the surge in carbon costs, an issue echoed by other east European countries, including the Czech Republic and Hungary, according to accounts from the diplomats, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private.

“In the most important question, the question of energy prices, we nearly came to blows,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video post on Facebook. “The Czechs, Poles, Slovaks and us Hungarians were adamant that we had to stop the rise in energy prices, be it electricity or gas. We have to remove speculators from the system.”

However, Poland, which relies predominantly on coal for electricity production, did not find support for its demand to be allowed a temporary opt-out from the EU’s ETS.